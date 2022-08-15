IPTV Market worth $115.2 billion by 2026 - Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPTV Market size projected to grow from USD 50.9 billion in 2021 to 115.2 USD billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.8% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The major factors driving the growth of the IPTV Market are the growing preference for video-on-demand and growing demand for high-definition channels, Increase in internet video advertising, and rising internet penetration.

Browse in-depth TOC on "IPTV Market”

282 - Tables

63 - Figures

283 - Pages



Download Report Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=79583912



Scope of the Report:

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2015–2026 Base year considered 2020 Forecast period 2021–2026 Forecast units Value (USD Million) Market Value in 2021 USD 50.9 billion IPTV Market Trends in 2026 USD 115.2 billion Market by Type Hardware, Services, Software Segments covered Component (hardware, software, services), streaming type, subscription type(subscription based IPTV and subscription free IPTV), transmission type (wired, wireless), device type, application, end-user, vertical, and region Regions covered North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Companies covered AT&T (US), Verizon Communications (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Akamai Technologies (US), Broadcom Corporation (US), Airtel (India), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Tripleplay Services (India), MatrixStream Technologies (US), CISCO (US), Huawei (China), Sterlite Technologies (India), Exterity(India), Centurylink (US), Orange S.A (France), Setplex (US), Vytio IPTV Solutions (US), Netup (Russia), Foxtel (Australia), Commscope (US), Teledata (Germany), IQStream IPTV(US), Telebreeze (US), Solid IPTV(Australia), LeezTV (Turkey), Broadpeak TV (France), Aigutech Technologies(India), IPTVPORTAL (Russia).

The VoD technology is used to deliver video content, such as movies, web series, and television shows, to individual customers for instant viewing, regardless of broadcast schedules. VoD is a multimedia system where customers can select and watch video content with the help of Pay-Television (TV) VoD, Internet Protocol TV (IPTV), and Over-The-Top (OTT) services. These solutions enable users to select and watch different video content, such as sports, entertainment, educational programs, and feature films, of their choice on TVs, computers, smartphones, and advanced digital media devices.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=79583912



The IPTV Market has been segmented by component into software, service and hardware. The services segment comprises in-house services and managed services. Streaming type is segmented into video IPTV and non video IPTV services. The subscription type is further segmented into subscription-based IPTV and subscription free IPTV. The device type is segmented into smartphones and tablets, smart TV’s and desktop and laptops. The application segment is divided into linear television and non-linear television. End user is segmented into SMEs, large enterprises and residential customers. Verticals in the report include Advertising and marketing; media and entertainment; gaming; online stores; telecom and IT healthcare and medical; other Verticals (education and manufacturing). The regional analysis of the IPTV Market covers North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and Latin America.

Among the component segment, the software segment in the IPTV Market is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for a better user interface with Android and IOS integrations is seen to derive the market for IPTV software.



Among subscription types, the subscription-based IPTV segment is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising demand for high-quality channel streaming drives the demand for subscription-based IPTV.



Among application, non-linear television segment is estimated to account for the largest market during the forecast period. The growing need for accessing TV remotely on more than one device drives the growth for nonlinear television.

Among transmission type, wireless segment is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, rising demand for mobility drives the demand for the wireless mode of transmission.



Speak to Research Expert: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=79583912



Among the organization size, the large enterprises is projected to dominate the market, while the residential customer segment is projected to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period. Rise in demand for better content acquisition drives the growth of the residential customer’s segment.

Among streaming type, the video IPTV segment is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising demand for high-quality video streaming services drives the growth of the video IPTV Market.



Among vertical, the telecommunications and IT vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Many telecom companies partner with third-party OTTs and other local content sources in each country. This helps them to increase their overall revenue. Therefore, IPTVs are adopted as these telecom companies launch their solutions via STBs.



The IPTV Market is studied across five major regions: North America, Europe, MEA, APAC, and Latin America. North America is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. In North America, non-linear television and subscription-based services are considered highly effective by most organizations and verticals. On the other hand, Europe is gradually incorporating these advanced solutions within its enterprises. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Mobility and Telecom Market Research Reports & Consulting



Related Reports:

Digital Transformation Market by Technology (Cloud Computing, Big Data and Analytics, Mobility/Social Media, Cybersecurity, AI, and IoT), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Retail, Education), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Metaverse Market by Component (Hardware, Software (Extended Reality Software, Gaming Engine, 3D Mapping, Modeling & Reconstruction, Metaverse Platform, Financial Platform), and Professional Services), Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027





About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com