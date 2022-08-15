Advanced Wound Care Market to See Healthy Growth of USD 15.91 Billion by 2029: Size, Shares, Opportunities, Applications, Growth Drivers, and Future Outlook

A growing worldwide geriatric population, rising traumatic wounds, increasing number of surgeries, and the rising incidence of illnesses such as obesity and diabetes have all contributed to an increase in the prevalence of acute, chronic, and surgical wounds over the last decade

Data Bridge Market Research released a report titled "Global Advanced Wound Care Market" which delivers detailed overview of the Advanced Wound Care market in terms of market segmentation by type, route of administration, end-user, and by region.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the advanced wound care market was valued at USD 9.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 15.91 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.80% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Market Overview:-

The global advanced wound care market is estimated to increase rapidly over the forecast period. Chronic wounds have become more widespread over the previous decade as the world's senior population, diabetes prevalence, and obesity rates have all increased. Obesity and diabetes increased the rate of wounds and its complications, such as ulcers, surgical wounds, and infections that require treatment. Hence, this will led to the introduction of advanced wound care in the market.

Advanced wound care includes products for treating acute and chronic wounds such ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds. Advanced wound care treatments including film and foam dressings, hydrogels, alginates, and hydrocolloids keep the wound wet and promote healing without impeding it. Patients with chronic wounds can benefit from the advanced wound care industry, which provides them with easily accessible and competitively priced items that can be utilized at their leisure.

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Advanced Wound Care Market Company Profiles

3M (US),

Smith+Nephew (UK),

ConvaTec Group Plc (UK),

Coloplast Group (Denmark),

Molnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden),

Integra LifeSciences (US),

PAUL HARTMANN (Germany),

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany),

Cardinal Health, Inc. (US),

Organogenesis Inc. (US),

Misonix, Inc. (US),

MIMEDX (US),

Zimmer Biomet (US),

Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG (Germany),

DeRoyal Industries, Inc. (US),

Medline Industries, Inc. (US),

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (US),

Baxter (US),

Medtronic (Ireland),

Hollister Incorporated (US)

The analysis objectives of the report are:

To know this Market size by pinpointing its sub-sections

To investigate the sum and estimation of this Market, contingent upon key areas

To consider the significant players and investigate their development plans

To investigate this Market concerning development patterns, possibilities, and furthermore their interest in the whole area

To analyze this market size (volume and worth) from the organization, basic locales/nations, items and application, foundation data

Essential overall this Market fabricating organizations, to indicate, explain, and examine the item deals sum, worth and piece of the pie, market contention scene, SWOT investigation, and improvement plans for future.

To analyze serious advancements, for example, extensions, courses of action, new item dispatches, and acquisitions available.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type (Dressing, Therapy Device, Biologics, Others)

By Wound Type (Primary Wound Care, Secondary Wound Care)

By Wound Class (Class I, Class II, Class III, Class IV)

By End User (Hospitals, Wound Care Centres, Ambulatory Centres, Home Healthcare, Clinics, Others)

By Distribution Channel (Direct Tenders, Retail)

Advanced Wound Care Market Dynamics

Increasing the prevalence of diseases and conditions affecting wound healing capabilities will drive the market’s growth rate

A growing worldwide geriatric population, rising traumatic wounds, increasing number of surgeries, and the rising incidence of illnesses such as obesity and diabetes have all contributed to an increase in the prevalence of acute, chronic, and surgical wounds over the last decade. Diabetes and obesity can dramatically raise incidence and complexity of wounds including infections, ulcerations (leg or foot ulcers), and chronic wounds, all of which necessitate treatment (advanced wound management) and result in high medical costs.

Rising number of hospital visits for wound treatment

The rapidly rising number of hospital visits for wound treatmentwill further accelerate the demand for advanced wound care market. The hospital segment’s growth will be accelerated by rising healthcare spending to provide better patient care and a huge number of therapeutic operations performed in hospitals. Furthermore, the increased prevalence of hospital-acquired pressure ulcers is driving up demand for enhanced wound care, boosting the industry’s value.

Additionally, the rising number of government initiatives for spreading awareness among people will be a major driver influencing the advanced wound care market’s growth rate. Another significant factor resulting in the expansion of market is the advancement of technology. Furthermore, surging healthcare spending capacity and advancement in healthcare infrastructure are the major drivers that will enhance the growth of market. Increasing number of surgical procedures globally will further influence the growth rate of advanced wound care market .

The Global A dvanced Wound Care Market Regional Analysis

North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico),Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland

Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC),Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India.

Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia

Middle East and Africa (MEA), Philippines, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Argentina and Rest of South America

