Tennessee Highway Patrol Accepting Applications For The Memphis Citizens' Academy

MEMPHIS – The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is accepting applications for the Memphis Citizens’ Academy. The first class starts on September 20, and ends November 1. Weekly sessions run from 5:45 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. CST. The academy is designed to give citizens a better understanding and awareness of THP and the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security. Citizens will receive hands-on instruction and training from state troopers and other department personnel throughout the academy. Classes will be held weekly on Tuesdays, at the Greater Imani Church in Memphis.

Topics covered include: Patrol stops, special operations, homeland security, capitol protection, recruitment, commercial vehicle enforcement, aviation support, critical incident investigations, along with many additional law enforcement topics. After every session, there will be time for questions and engagement.

Participants must be at least 21 years-old, available to attend weekly sessions with no more than one absence, sign required waivers and agreements, and have no criminal history.

Applications are available on our website at Helpful Links, then select, “THP Citizens Academy Application.” Please email your application to Lieutenant Krystal Thaxter at Krystal.Thaxter@tn.gov. The deadline to register is September 6, 2022. Applications must be returned by that date for processing.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.