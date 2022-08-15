HVDC Capacitor Market worth $15.3 billion by 2030 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HVDC Capacitor Market is projected to reach USD 15.3 billion by 2030 from an estimated USD 5.2 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the market can be attributed to the rising demand for RF tunable filters in aerospace & defense industry and escalating demand for software-defined radios to be deployed in military communication equipment.

HVDC Capacitor Market

149 – Tables

78 – Figures

242 – Pages

Ceramic capacitors are projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Ceramic capacitors can withstand variations in voltages. Hence, they find applications in resonant circuits in transmitting stations, bypass filters, oscillators, and coupling or decoupling applications. They are cost-effective and can be used to protect semiconductor devices that find applications in the automotive, transportation, consumer electronics, healthcare, energy and power, and telecommunications sectors. Hence, ceramic capacitors are projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The pole-mounted capacitor banks are projected to register the highest CAGR in the HVDC capacitor market

The pole-mounted capacitor banks are projected to register the highest CAGR in the HVDC capacitor market. The growth can be attributed to the increased demand for these capacitor banks owing to several benefits, including easy installation and maintenance, less assembly, simple design, and cost-effectiveness. They are widely used in energy and power applications for transmitting power over long distances.

Europe is projected to account for the largest global market share during the forecast period

Europe is projected to account for the largest global market share during the forecast period attributed to the robust presence of most market players, such as Eaton; LIFASA, International Capacitors, S.A.; ELECTRONICON Kondensatoren GmbH; CONDIS Group; API Capacitors Ltd.; Isofarad Ltd.; HVP High Voltage Products GmbH; and ZEZ SILKO, s.r.o. Europe, being a hub for several automotive companies, such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW Group, Audi AG, Bosch, Continental, and DAF Trucks, is one of the leading markets for HVDC capacitors.

Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), General Electric Company (us), TDK Corporation (Japan), Eaton (US), KYOCERA Corporation (Japan), YAGEO Corporation (Taiwan), Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (US), General Atomics (US), LIFASA, International Capacitors, S.A. (Spain), and ELECTRONICON Kondensatoren GmbH (Germany) are some of the key players in the HVDC capacitor market.

