Connecticut Woman Injured in ATV Rollover in Groveton

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Levi Frye

(603) 788-4850

August 15, 2022

Groveton, NH – On Saturday, August 13, 2022 at approximately 3:45 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of a single-vehicle ATV rollover on Corridor 5 in the Town of Groveton. A Conservation Officer and Groveton Fire and EMS responded to the scene to assist the patient, identified as Heather Foster, 42, of Southbury, CT.

Foster, who had been traveling last in a group of four machines, while navigating a narrow section of trail, appeared to have been making a turn when her machine hit a bump. This caused her to lose control of her machine, which flipped onto her, pinning her to the ground.

No one in her riding party saw the incident occur, however. When they did not hear her machine anymore, Foster’s husband, who had been travelling ahead of her, came back to check and found her trapped by the machine. He flipped the ATV off of her and an emergency call was placed.

Foster admitted to being a fairly experienced ATV rider with multiple years of experience. Officials believe that operator inattention is the primary factor in the crash. Alcohol and drug intoxication are not considered to be factors in this incident.

NH Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to always operate within their limits and pay attention to their surroundings and potential hazards in and around the trail systems.