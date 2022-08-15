Submit Release
News Search

There were 391 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,304 in the last 365 days.

Connecticut Woman Injured in ATV Rollover in Groveton

CONTACT:
Conservation Officer Levi Frye
(603) 788-4850
August 15, 2022

Groveton, NH – On Saturday, August 13, 2022 at approximately 3:45 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of a single-vehicle ATV rollover on Corridor 5 in the Town of Groveton. A Conservation Officer and Groveton Fire and EMS responded to the scene to assist the patient, identified as Heather Foster, 42, of Southbury, CT.

Foster, who had been traveling last in a group of four machines, while navigating a narrow section of trail, appeared to have been making a turn when her machine hit a bump. This caused her to lose control of her machine, which flipped onto her, pinning her to the ground.

No one in her riding party saw the incident occur, however. When they did not hear her machine anymore, Foster’s husband, who had been travelling ahead of her, came back to check and found her trapped by the machine. He flipped the ATV off of her and an emergency call was placed.

Foster admitted to being a fairly experienced ATV rider with multiple years of experience. Officials believe that operator inattention is the primary factor in the crash. Alcohol and drug intoxication are not considered to be factors in this incident.

NH Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to always operate within their limits and pay attention to their surroundings and potential hazards in and around the trail systems.

You just read:

Connecticut Woman Injured in ATV Rollover in Groveton

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.