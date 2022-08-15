Ronn Torossian on Utilizing Short and Long-Form Video Marketing for Success

NEW YORK, USA, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Ronn Torossian, companies that want to grow and succeed have to start investing in one of the best marketing strategies that can be used to reach audiences and convert - video content. However, it takes a bit of time and effort for companies to create even a single piece of video content from start to finish, and that's outside of the brainstorming, planning, and distribution stages. That's why companies have to know some of the best platforms where they should be distributing their long or short-form video content.

Instagram

Companies that want to invest in long-form video content can always rely on Instagram to do so. That's because according to research, Instagram is the platform that gives companies the best return on investment compared to any other video platform. Since video marketing efforts tend to cost a lot of time, money, and effort, it's always smart for companies to first pursue one of the best options in terms of generating positive results for their investments. Additionally, over 60% of the companies that have invested in video marketing on the platform have reported incredible results in terms of lead generation and engagement with users on that platform, far exceeding the results of any other social media platform. That means companies that are looking to build a community of loyal followers, engage their target audiences, and nurture their brand loyalty should be investing in video marketing efforts on Instagram.

YouTube

Ronn Torossian says another great option for long-form video content that companies can always rely on is YouTube. In fact, given the shifts and changes of every algorithm on each social media platform that's available these days, YouTube is one of the best video marketing options that companies have because the content standards on it have remained relatively unchanged over the years since the platform was first developed. Additionally, it's practically impossible for companies to plan their video marketing efforts without thinking about YouTube as part of their efforts. The platform is a very powerful marketing tool for companies these days, even though it was first launched over a decade ago. Furthermore, it's always been able to stay a strong competitor with all the other social media platforms that have emerged in the last decade, such as Instagram, Facebook, and even TikTok. YouTube also provides companies with the second-best platform for video marketing return on investment for long-form video content, after Instagram. This is partly due to the incredibly large user base with over 2.5 billion active users, and partly due to the incredibly advanced ad targeting features that are available to companies.

Instagram Reels

As Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and other platforms is making its way into other aspects of social media platforms, Instagram announced its Reels feature as an answer to the booming short-form social media platform TikTok. These Reels are short-form videos that the platform's users can film, edit, and share inside the Instagram app, and are a great way for companies to improve their video marketing efforts. This is especially true given the fact that Instagram is heavily promoting the Reels that are being shared to many users on the platform, as most users watch videos on it at least once per week. This makes Instagram a great option for any company that wants to utilize both long and short-form video content to connect with audiences and grow.