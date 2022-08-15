Reminder: Upcoming Public Pre-K Expansion RFA Informational Meeting  

For SAUs interested in applying for the second round Public Pre-K Expansion RFA, the Maine DOE will be holding an informational meeting on Tuesday, August 23 from 10 am-12 pm. Those wishing to learn more about the Pre-K Expansion RFA opportunity and/or who want to ask questions may attend through this link. This meeting will be recorded and made available on the DOE’s Early Learning Professional Learning and Resources page.

In the meantime, information about the RFA and RFA Application can be found on the Grant RFPs and RFAs webpage.

Additional questions regarding the RFA should be directed to Pre-K RFA Coordinator jane.kirsling@maine.gov.