Submit Release
News Search

There were 391 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,305 in the last 365 days.

Reminder: Upcoming Public Pre-K Expansion RFA Informational Meeting  

For SAUs interested in applying for the second round Public Pre-K Expansion RFA, the Maine DOE will be holding an informational meeting on Tuesday, August 23 from 10 am-12 pm. Those wishing to learn more about the Pre-K Expansion RFA opportunity and/or who want to ask questions may attend through this link. This meeting will be recorded and made available on the DOE’s Early Learning Professional Learning and Resources page.  

In the meantime, information about the RFA and RFA Application can be found on the Grant RFPs and RFAs webpage. 

Additional questions regarding the RFA should be directed to Pre-K RFA Coordinator jane.kirsling@maine.gov. 

 

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Reminder: Upcoming Public Pre-K Expansion RFA Informational Meeting  

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.