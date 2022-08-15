City of Milwaukee to celebrate "Never Give Up Day"
The City of Milwaukee proudly joins community members in celebrating Never Give Up Day on August 18th.
If inspiration fuels creativity, then recognition fuels confidence. Never Give Up Day demonstrates how every act of recognition counts.”MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mayoral proclamation signals the city’s role in recognizing the impressive resilience and determination of its community. Never Give Up day is a global celebration focused on cultivating a mindset of determination.
“Never give up” is what we’ve been told all our lives, by our parents, by storybooks, by teachers, coaches, mentors and peers. Never Give Up Day is now recognized as a significant day of influence on people; We know from many studies what happens when a person gives up. In a way, Never Give Up Day helps demonstrate the importance and value of never giving up and the impact such a day has on society.
Among the many resources at play in growing our economy, cultivating a mindset of determination and ensuring people have a strong sense of confidence in their own unique abilities are perhaps the most important. Whatever the future holds, the ability to bounce back from any type of setback will stand them in good stead.
Never Give Up Day was first observed in 2019. But it wasn’t until 2021 that the city’s mayors agreed to proclaim August 18th as Never Give Up Day, making it a national celebration day. This day encourages associations, charities, the public and private sectors, schools, universities and citizens in general to make this day a springboard for awareness-raising activities.
"Never Give Up Day makes us happy as human to encourage someone else. Encouraging others is one of the best ways to encourage ourselves and to experience joy. "
Here are the cities in the US and Canada that have proclaimed August 18th as Never Give Up Day:
USA: Houston (TX), Baltimore (MD), Phoenix (AZ), Milwaukee (WI), Warren (MI), Charlotte (NC), Fort Worth (TX), Irving (TX), Fargo (ND), Grand Rapids (MI), Florence (SC), Lake Havasu City (AZ), Surprise (AZ), Reno (NV), Deland (FL), Greenville (NC), Cherry Hill (NJ), Huntington (WV), Linden (NJ), Concord (NC), Rome (GA), Loveland (CO), Springfield (OR), Corona (CA), El Mirage (AZ), Commerce City (CO), North Las Vegas (NV), Hemet (CA), Dania Beach ( FL ), Pinellas Park (FL), Pine Bluff (AR), North Lauderdale (FL), Hoffman Estates (IL), Las Cruces (NM), Durham (NC), Little Elm (TX), Petersburg (VA), Daly City (CA), St. Charles (MO), West Springfield (MA), Elizabethtown (KY), Wausau (WI), Middletown (OH), Santa Cruz (CA), Wentzville (MO, Hobbs (NM)
Canada: Brampton (ON), Surrey (BC), Burlington (ON), Strathcona County (AB), Red Deer (AB), Niagara Falls (ON), Victoria (BC), Newmarket (ON), Welland (ON), Sanich (BC), Regina (SK), Halifax (NS), Belleville (ON)
