LGI Homes Announces its Newest Community in the Riverside Market

VICTORVILLE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. LGIH today announced the opening of a new community in the Riverside, California market, Desert Willow Village. This incredible community offers homebuyers a variety of new homes with spacious layouts and upgraded interiors, all surrounded by breathtaking views.



New homes at Desert Willow Village range from an expansive 3-bedroom home with a large family room to a beautiful 5-bedroom home with a covered porch and patio. Every new home includes LGI Homes' CompleteHome™ interior package. A full suite of energy-efficient Whirlpool® appliances, including the refrigerator, dazzling granite countertops, designer wood cabinets with crown molding detail, LED flush mount ENERGY STAR lighting and luxury vinyl plank flooring are just a few of the remarkable upgrades included in these homes. Additionally, energy-saving features come built into these homes such as programmable thermostats, double-pane Low-E vinyl windows and included solar panels.

Desert Willow Village is centrally located in San Bernardino County between US-395 and I-15, providing quick access to the employers and area attractions offered nearby. Just outside the community, there is the Mall of Victor Valley, a bustling center filled with a wide array of shopping, dining and entertainment opportunities. A few minutes away, there are two large family-focused entertainment centers, Monarch Fun Zone and Scandia Family Fun Center. There are also many parks near this community such as Sunset Ridge Park, Mesa Linda Park, Hesperia Community Park, and Mojave Narrows Regional Park.

New homes at Desert Willow Village are priced from the $440s. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (866) 889-5218 ext 1126 or visit LGIHomes.com/DesertWillowVillage.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America's fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 20 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes' commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA's 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company's website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad476209-a956-4552-8af1-3fef0c8a41cf