HilleVax to Participate in Fireside Chat at the SVB Securities Virtual Vaccine Forum

BOSTON, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HilleVax, Inc. HLVX, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines, today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat during the SVB Securities Virtual Vaccine Forum. HilleVax's investigational virus-like particle (VLP) based vaccine for the prevention of moderate-to-severe norovirus-related acute gastroenteritis, HIL-214, will be a topic of discussion.



Fireside chat details: Date: Thursday, August 18, 2022 Time: 3:00 – 3:50 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) Moderator: David Risinger, CFA HilleVax Participant: Robert Hershberg, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Please contact your SVB Securities representative to view the session

About HilleVax

HilleVax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. Its initial program, HIL-214, is a virus-like particle (VLP) based vaccine candidate in development for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis (AGE) caused by norovirus infection. Globally, norovirus is estimated to result in over approximately 700 million cases of AGE and 200,000 deaths per year, resulting in over $4 billion in direct health system costs and $60 billion in societal costs per year. The burden of norovirus falls disproportionately on young children and older adults. For more information about HilleVax, visit the company's website at http://www.HilleVax.com.

