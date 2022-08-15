Bunker Hill Attends Silver Symposium in Spokane, Washington; Hosts Investor Event at Bunker Hill Mine

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (the "Company") BHLLBNKR is pleased to participate in the StockPulse Silver Symposium, taking place at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Spokane, Washington on August 30-31, 2022.



Preceding the conference, Sam Ash, CEO and Tom Francis, General Manager will give investors a tour of the Bunker Hill Mine and surface infrastructure on Monday, August 29 from approximately 10:00AM – 4:30PM Pacific time. Interested investors are invited to RSVP at caroline.peng@bunkerhillmining.com.

To register for the Silver Symposium, please visit https://thesilversymposium.com/

ABOUT BUNKER HILL MINING CORP.

Under new Idaho-based leadership the Bunker Hill Mining Corp, intends to sustainably restart and develop the Bunker Hill Mine as the first step in consolidating a portfolio of North American precious-metal assets with a focus on silver. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.bunkerhillmining.com, or within the SEDAR and EDGAR databases.

For additional information contact:

David Wiens, CFA

CFO & Corporate Secretary

+1 208 370 3665

ir@bunkerhillmining.com

