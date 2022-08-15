Expansion of the Investment Tax Credit (ITC) Expected to Accelerate Adoption of Smart Windows

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. VIEW "View" or the "Company"))), a leader in smart building technologies, today issued the following statement on the Congress-passed Inflation Reduction Act of 2022:



"View applauds Congress for taking the ambitious and necessary steps required to address the climate crisis. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 is the largest investment to address climate change in U.S. history. This legislation will unleash clean technology deployment across the country to cut greenhouse gas emissions, reduce energy costs, and create millions of jobs.

The legislation includes smart windows alongside solar, wind and storage in Section 48 ITC and is expected to accelerate market adoption of smart windows. Widespread deployment of smart windows will reduce energy consumption of buildings, make the power grid more resilient, improve energy security and create American, cleantech manufacturing jobs. Over the last decade we have witnessed the power of ITC in driving market adoption of other clean technologies, notably wind and solar.

View Smart Windows are an American developed and American made clean technology that enables buildings to transition to net zero. Buildings are the largest consumer of energy in the U.S., representing 39% of total energy use and 35% of total greenhouse gas emissions1. The Department of Energy estimates that use of smart windows results in an annual heating and cooling energy reduction of 20% when compared to currently installed windows2. With widespread adoption of smart windows, the Department of Energy estimates annual carbon emissions would be reduced by 73 million metric tons2, which equates to 16 million cars3.

This is a watershed moment for the country, for the cleantech industry, and for View. View is on a mission to use technology to solve climate change and improve human health, two of the biggest challenges and opportunities of our times. View Smart Windows are already installed in 40 million square feet of buildings including airports, apartments, offices, universities, hotels, hospitals, and life science facilities. The inclusion of smart windows in ITC turbocharges our growth trajectory to mass adoption as View transforms buildings to be more modern, healthy, and more sustainable. High volume manufacturing, installation and servicing of smart windows also create high-tech, high-paying American jobs."

