Medical Aesthetics Market Analysis by Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Strategies, Revenue Growth, key Players and Market Is Likely to Reach USD 24.84 billion by 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the medical aesthetics market was valued at USD 10.47 billion in 2021 and is further estimated to reach USD 24.84 billion by 2029, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Medical Aesthetics Market Scenario

Aesthetic medicine is a broad word for specialisations that focus on improving the appearance of cosmetic products by treating scars, skin laxity, wrinkles, moles, and liver spots. Dermatology, dental and maxillofacial surgery, reconstructive surgery, and plastic surgery are all traditionally included. Procedures in aesthetic medicine are typically sufficient.

The facial aesthetic devices segment is expected to hold the largest share due to the patient demand for facial aesthetic treatments is increasing, as is disposable income and spending power, as well as the global elderly population.

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

The Key Companies Profiled in the Medical Aesthetics Market are:

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. (China),

A.R.C. Laser Gmbh (Germany),

Asclepion Laser Technologies Gmbh (Germany),

Medical Device Business Services, Inc. (US),

SharpLight Technologies Inc. (Canada),

Syneron Medical Ltd. (US),

Allergan, Inc. (Ireland) and

Recent Development

In November 2020, AbbVie had acquired Allergan so as to form a global segment—Allergan Aesthetics to improve its medical aesthetics product line.

Segmentation: Medical Aesthetics Market

Product Type

Aesthetic Lasers

Energy Devices

Body Contouring Devices

Facial Aesthetic Devices

Aesthetic Implants

Skin Aesthetic Devices

Application

Anti-Aging and Wrinkles

Facial and Skin Rejuvenation

Breast Enhancement

Body Shaping and Cellulite

Tattoo Removal

Vascular Lesions

Psoriasis and Vitiligo

Others

End User

Cosmetic Centers

Dermatology Clinics

Hospitals

Medical Spas and Beauty Centers

Distribution Channel

Key Points of Global Medical Aesthetics Market will improve the revenue impact of businesses in various industries by:

Providing a framework tailored toward understanding the attractiveness quotient of various products/solutions/technologies in the Medical Aesthetics Market.

Guiding stakeholders to identify key problem areas pertaining to their consolidation strategies in the global Medical Aesthetics market and offers solutions.

Assessing the impact of changing regulatory dynamics in the regions in which companies are keen on expanding their footprints.

Provides understanding of disruptive technology trends to help businesses make their transitions smoothly.

Helping leading companies make strategy recalibrations ahead of their competitors and peers.

Offers insights into promising synergies for top players aiming to retain their leadership position in the market & supply side analysis of Medical Aesthetics market..

Regional Analysis/Insights

North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico)

Rest of Europe in Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain and Turkey)

Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines)

Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of MEA (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt and Israel)

Rest of South America as part of South America (Brazil and Argentina)

The latest industry analysis and survey on Medical Aesthetics provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories. Insights and outlook on Medical Aesthetics market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.

North America dominates the medical aesthetics market due to the rise in the adoption of cosmetic procedures. Furthermore, the increase in the incidence of skin disorders will further boost the growth of the medical aesthetics market in the region during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is projected to observe significant amount of growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 of the medical aesthetics market due to the accessibility of technologically advanced products. Moreover, the increase in the attention towards physical appearance is further anticipated to propel the growth of the medical aesthetics market in the region in the coming years.

Key Drivers

The rise in the adoption of minimally invasive

The preference for minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic therapies over traditional surgical procedures has risen significantly. Minimally invasive/nonsurgical techniques have a number of advantages over typical surgical procedures, including less discomfort, scars, and recovery time.

Growing adoption of aesthetic procedures

In rising countries, there is a growing desire to seem fit and young, which has increased demand for aesthetic treatments. Consumers are becoming more interested in cosmetic operations such as nose reshaping, liposuction, and botox injections.

Accessibility of technologically advanced and user friendly products

The introduction of technologically improved technologies, such as non-invasive fat freezing body contouring systems.

Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Medical Aesthetics Market:

Chapter 1: Report Overview

Chapter 2: Global Market Growth Trends

Chapter 3: Value Chain of Medical Aesthetics Market

Chapter 4: Players Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Medical Aesthetics Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 6: North America Medical Aesthetics Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 7: Europe Medical Aesthetics Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8: Asia-Pacific Medical Aesthetics Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9: Middle East and Africa Medical Aesthetics Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10: South America Medical Aesthetics Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11: Global Medical Aesthetics Market Segment by Types

Chapter 12: Global Medical Aesthetics Market Segment by Applications

