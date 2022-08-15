Wallbox Announces Upcoming Events for the Investor Community

Wallbox WBX, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today announced its participation in upcoming institutional investor-focused events:

August 17, 2022 at 10:50am ET: Baird's Newly Public Company Virtual Access Day

Matt Tractenberg, Vice President of Investor Relations will present an overview of the company, answer audience questions, and host meetings with investors. Interested investors should reach out to their Baird sales contact directly.

September 7, 2022 at 8:00am ET: The Barclays CEO Energy - Power Conference

Co-founder and CEO Enric Asuncion will present the company's strategy and opportunities and host in-person meetings with investors. The webcast will be available via the Wallbox investor relations website.

September 9, 2022: Cowen's Global Transportation and Sustainability Conference

Jordi Lainz, CFO will present the company's strategy and opportunities and host meetings with investors at this virtual event. Interested investors should reach out to their Cowen sales contact directly.

September 14th: The NYSE Energy and Utilities Virtual Investor Access Day

Jordi Lainz, CFO will host virtual meetings with investors. No webcast will be provided. Interested investors should reach out to their NYSE contact directly.

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. Wallbox goes beyond electric vehicle charging to give users the power to control their consumption, save money, and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 100 countries. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Barcelona, the company now employs over 1,100 people in its offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. For additional information, please visit www.wallbox.com.

Wallbox Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the timing of upcoming conferences and events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "may," "can," "should," "could," "might," "plan," "possible," "project," "strive," "budget," "forecast," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements, including those discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in Wallbox's final prospectus on Form 424(b)(3) filed with the SEC on November 12, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investors Relations section of Wallbox's website at investors.wallbox.com. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any forward-looking statement that Wallbox makes in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, Wallbox disclaims any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

