The Worldwide Fuel Cell Generator Industry is Projected to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fuel Cell Generator Market by Type (PEMFC, SOFC, AFC), End User (Marine, Aquaculture, Construction, Agriculture, Data Center, Emergency Response Generator), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fuel cell generator market size is estimated to be USD 0.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 19.9%.

The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the stringent norms on GHG emissions across the globe, increasing R&D grants, and the increasing need of energy-efficient power generation.

Data center: The largest segment of the fuel cell generator market, by end user.

This segment includes backup power solutions installed in data centers. Growing requirement for backup power during outages is expected to fuel the growth of the data centers segment. The need to process massive amounts of data will only become more critical as technology continues to touch our daily lives in our increasingly digitized environment. The Internet of Things (IoT) will continue to develop, allowing us to improve almost every aspect of our lives. The technology can be utilized to improve manufacturing operations and equipment monitoring.

North America: The largest region in the fuel cell generator market.

North America is one of the leading markets which is continuously shifting its focus toward green and renewable technologies to meet the targets set by the governments for reducing GHG emissions. Furthermore, countries such as US and Canada are increasing their investments to adopt fuel cell technology.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Fuel Cell Generator Market

4.2 Fuel Cell Generator Market, by Region

4.3 Fuel Cell Generator Market, by End-user

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Pressure on Maritime Industry to Reduce Co2 Emissions

5.2.1.2 Increasing Awareness About Benefits of Fuel Cell Generators

5.2.1.3 Supportive Government Policies and Provision of Incentives and Rebates on Fuel Cell Generator Installation

5.2.1.4 Growing Preference for Clean Energy Sources due to Stringent Emission Norms

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Catalysts Used in Fuel Cell Generators

5.2.2.2 High Capital Expenditure Associated with Hydrogen Energy Storage

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Fuel Cell Generators for Backup Power in Data Centers

5.2.3.2 Rising Installation of Fuel Cell Generators in Construction Sites to Achieve Decarbonization

5.2.3.3 Growing Number of Government Initiatives to Support Development of Hydrogen Economy

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Water Management in Proton-Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells

5.2.4.2 High Start-Up Time of Solid Oxide Fuel Cells

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

5.5 Pricing Analysis

5.5.1 Pemfc Backup Fuel Cell Generator Indicative Pricing Model Analysis

5.5.1.1 5 Kw Fcg Stack and Balance of Plant (Bop) Indicative Cost

5.5.1.2 10 Kw Fcg Stack and Balance of Plant (Bop) Indicative Cost

5.6 Technology Analysis

5.6.1 Atomically Dispersed Pt and Fe Sites and Pt-Fe Nanoparticles for Durable Proton-Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells

5.6.2 Nanoparticle-Based Fuel Cells

5.6.3 Non-Precious Metal Catalyst-Based Fuel Cells

5.6.4 Hexagonal Perovskites for Ceramic Fuel Cells

5.7 Trade Analysis

5.7.1 Export Scenario

5.7.2 Import Scenario

5.8 Key Conferences and Events, 2022-2023

5.9 Supply Chain Analysis

5.10 Market Map

5.11 Patent Analysis

5.12 Case Study Analysis

5.12.1 Samsung Heavy Industries Plans for Clean Power Ships Under Joint Development Agreement with Bloom Energy

5.12.1.1 Problem Statement

5.12.1.2 Solution

5.12.2 Southern Communication Services Employs Plug Power Hydrogen Fuel Cells for Uninterrupted Power Supply

5.12.2.1 Problem Statement

5.12.2.2 Solution

5.13 Codes and Regulations

5.14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.15 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

6 Fuel Cell Technologies Deployed in Backup Power Generators

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Proton-Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (Pemfc)

6.2.1 Increased Demand for Pem Fuel Cells in Marine Applications Drives Market Growth

6.3 Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (Sofc)

6.3.1 Strong Focus of Energy Sector on Achieving High Electrical Efficiency and Low Co2 Emissions

6.4 Alkaline Fuel Cell (Afc)

6.4.1 High Adoption of Afc in Construction and Marine Applications to Accelerate Market Growth

7 Fuel Cell Generator Market, by End-user

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Marine

7.2.1 Decarbonization Targets Set by International Maritime Organizations to Stimulate Demand for Fuel Cell Generators

7.3 Construction

7.3.1 Replacement of Diesel Generators with Fuel Cell Generators to Achieve Decarbonization Goals

7.4 Mining

7.4.1 Stringent Regulations to Reduce Carbon Footprint Push Demand for Fuel Cell Generators

7.5 Agriculture

7.5.1 Implementation of Hydrogen Generators in Farming Applications Likely to Support Market Growth

7.6 Aquaculture

7.6.1 Rising Need for Energy-Efficient and Low-Noise Solutions in Aquaculture Industry

7.7 Data Centers

7.7.1 Growing Requirement for Backup Power Supply During Outages to Push Demand for Fuel Cell Generators

7.8 Emergency Response Generators

7.8.1 Power Backup Requirement for Telecom Towers to Boost Demand for Emergency Response Generators

8 Geographic Analysis

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Industry Concentration of Key Players, 2021

9.3 Market Evaluation Framework

9.4 Segmental Revenue Analysis of Key Market Players

9.5 Recent Developments

9.5.1 Deals

9.5.2 Others

9.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping

9.6.1 Stars

9.6.2 Emerging Leaders

9.6.3 Pervasive Players

9.6.4 Participants

9.7 Start-Up/Sme Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

9.7.1 Progressive Companies

9.7.2 Responsive Companies

9.7.3 Dynamic Companies

9.7.4 Starting Blocks

9.8 Competitive Benchmarking

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Key Players

10.1.1 Bloom Energy

10.1.2 Doosan Fuel Cell Co., Ltd.

10.1.3 Powercell Sweden Ab

10.1.4 Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology Bv

10.1.5 Ballard Power Systems

10.1.6 Teco 2030

10.1.7 Abb

10.1.8 Powerup Energy Technologies

10.1.9 Loop Energy Inc.

10.1.10 Eodev

10.1.11 Siemens Energy

10.1.12 Cummins Inc.

10.1.13 Afc Energy plc

10.1.14 Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

10.1.15 Proton Motor Power Systems plc

10.1.16 Panasonic Corporation

10.1.16.1 Product Launches

10.2 Other Players

10.2.1 Altergy

10.2.2 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies GmbH & Co. Kg

10.2.3 Boc Limited

10.2.4 H2Sys

10.2.5 Gaussin

10.2.6 Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd

11 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iilqpo

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900