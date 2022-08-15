Global C-RAN Market Projected to Gather $1,610.9 Million and Grow at 10.4% CAGR During the 2019-2026 Forecast Timeframe [180-Pages] | Research Dive

The global C-RAN market is predicted to prosper by 2026 due to rising adoption of 5G infrastructure and growing innovation in centralized baseband technology. The 5G network sub-segment is projected to be highly progressive due to increased base station density required by 5G networks. Market in the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to witness more growth opportunities by 2026 rising R&D activities in countries like Japan, India, South Korea, etc.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Research Dive, the global C-RAN market is projected to gather a revenue of $1,610.9 million and grow at 10.4% CAGR over the forecast period from 2019-2026. The extensive report provides a concise layout of the market’s current framework including prime aspects of the market such as growth elements, challenges, restraints and various opportunities during the predicted 2019-2026. The report also provides all the market figures to help new participants analyze the market easily.

Dynamics of the C-RAN Market

Drivers: Growing technological advancements in the telecommunication sector along with the increasing penetration and usage of smartphones and tablets across the globe are some factors predicted to drive the growth of the global C-RAN market by 2026. Moreover, rising implementation of centralized baseband technology to enhance network efficiency is also estimated to boost the market growth.

Opportunities: The excellent benefits of C-RAN like reduced power cost, high capacity, adapting to the fluctuating traffic, and spectral efficiency enhancement are anticipated to create abundant growth opportunities for the global C-RAN market during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising adoption of 5G infrastructure and the significance of C-RAN in OPEX (operating expenses) and CAPEX (capital expenditures) are some other factors to augment the market growth by 2026.

Restraints: Stringent government policies to follow security standards is the major barrier to market growth.

Segments of the C-RAN Market

The report has divided the C-RAN market into multiple segments based on technology, component, network type, deployment venue, and regional analysis.

Technology: Centralization Technology Sub-segment to be Highly Dominant

The centralization technology is expected to hold a dominant market share and garner a revenue of $837.7 million during the analysis years. This growth is mainly attributed to the technological advancements in communication, optical, and wireless systems.

Component: Services Sub-segment to be Highly Beneficial

The services sub-segment of the global C-RAN market is predicted to have a significant growth rate and register a revenue of $786.1 million during the analysis years due to the heavy investments of services providers in R&D activities and their growing emphasis on product development to strengthen their footprint. Furthermore, the increasing technological advancements in telecommunication services is also projected to bolster the sub-segment’s growth by 2026.

Network Type: 5G Network Sub-segment to be Highly Progressive

The 5G network sub-segment is estimated to have the highest growth rate of 19.9% CAGR during the 2019-2026 analysis timeframe due to its excellent network type and architecture that helps to reduce the energy cost, provide best coverage, and agile network traffic management. Moreover, the rapid increase in the base station density needed by 5G networks is also anticipated to propel the sub-segment’s growth by 2026.

Deployment Value: Large Public Venues Sub-segment to be the Most Lucrative

The large public venues sub-segment of the global C-RAN market is expected to hold a significant market share and generate a revenue of $483.3 million during the analysis period. Large public venues consist of stadiums, malls, event spaces, etc. and deploying C-RAN for these locations becomes essential since such locations are occupied by large number of users. This factor is predicted to uplift the sub-segment’s growth rate by 2026.

Region: Market in the Asia-Pacific Region to Witness Better Growth Opportunities

The C-RAN market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness better growth opportunities and grow at 11.2% CAGR by 2026 due to growing technological advancements and increasing R&D activities regarding C-RAN in countries like India, Japan, South Korea, etc. Furthermore, the rising demand for high-quality mobile services, high penetration of 5G network technology, and extensive availability of fiber are some other factors to augment the market growth in the Asia-Pacific region by 2026.

Prominent C-RAN Market Players

Some prominent C-RAN market players include

SAMSUNG Cisco Systems, Inc. ZTE Corporation. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Intel Corporation ASOCS Ltd. NEC Corporation FUJITSU Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Nokia, among others.

These key players are undertaking various strategies such as product development and enhancement, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For example, in July 2022, Ericsson, a Swedish multinational networking and telecommunications organization, announced the completion of its acquisition of Vonage, an American cloud communications provider, to strengthen its footprint in the next-gen enterprise digital services industry.

The report also summarizes many important facets including financial performance of the key market players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and the latest strategic developments.

More about C-RAN Market:

