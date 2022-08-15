Water and Wastewater Treatment Market to Garner USD 472.53 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 7.0% CAGR: Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid urbanization and industrialization, coupled with increasing demand for clean water, are driving the demand of the market.

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Size – USD 283.98 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.0%, Market Trends – Utilization of modern technologies such as artificial intelligence” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Water and Wastewater Treatment Market will be worth USD 472.53 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the lack of freshwater resources in different parts of the world. The growing global population is suffering from the scarcity of water, especially the people from Africa and the Middle East, which has increased the adoption of the water and wastewater treatment facilities in the region. The rapid urbanization, infrastructural and technological developments of the existing sewage treatment facilities have augmented the demand for water and wastewater treatment facilities over the forecast period.

The report on the Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market initially offers an in-depth overview of the Water and Wastewater Treatment Market along with insights into the developments and advancements in the sector. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional and competitive landscape and provides a deeper insight into the current market scenario and future growth prospects. The research study also provides a complete analysis of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, risks, and growth opportunities.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In June 2020, Siemens collaborated with Acciona in order to create a Digital Twin to improve water treatment plants. The new technology achieved through this collaboration is used to analyze, optimize, and improve productivity, reducing operating times, and finding faults early.

The municipal segment held the largest market share of 57.4% in 2019 as the water, and wastewater treatment facilities are extensively used by the municipal corporations. The scarcity of freshwater in the developing economies has resulted in the increasing usage of water treatment facilities by municipal corporations.

The chemical segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period. Chemicals such as coagulants & flocculants are widely used by the municipal corporation to remove the suspended solid particles from the wastewater.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. Rapid urbanizations and industrializations and increasing investments by public and private organizations for technological advancement of water treatment facilities are expected to drive this segment's growth.

The report highlights the current impact of COVID-19 on the Water and Wastewater Treatment market along with the latest economic scenario and changing dynamics of the market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for Water and Wastewater Treatment according to the impact of COVID-19.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Acciona, Veolia, Ecolab Inc., SUEZ S.A., Kurita Water Industries, Xylem Inc., DuPont, Orenco systems, Hydro International, and Aquatech International LLC, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market on the basis of Product & Service, Application, and region:

Product & Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Equipment (Filtration, Disinfection, Biological, Demineralization, Sludge Treatment)

Chemicals (Coagulants & Flocculants, Biocide & Disinfectant, Anti-foaming Agents, Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors, pH & Adjuster & Softener)

Service

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Industrial

Municipal

Regional Analysis of the Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a complete understanding of the Water and Wastewater Treatment market in key regions with respect to regional production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand dynamics, trends, growth prospects, and the presence of prominent players in each region. Each of the mentioned regions is analyzed based on the comprehensive market data obtained from the major countries of each region to impart a clear understanding of the market.

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Water and Wastewater Treatment market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Water and Wastewater Treatment market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Water and Wastewater Treatment market.

Key Coverage of the Water and Wastewater Treatment Market:

Insightful information regarding the global Water and Wastewater Treatment market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Water and Wastewater Treatment market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations

