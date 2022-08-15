Mother Teresa Catholic Elementary School Announces New Principal/CEO and Building Addition

Denise Harvey, New Principal/CEO at MTCES

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mother Teresa Catholic Elementary School (MTCES), a Blue Ribbon School of Excellence, has named Denise Harvey as their new Principal and CEO as they prepare to kick off the 2022-2023 school year.

Harvey comes to MTCES with twenty-five years of experience in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, having served as a teacher, coach, and administrator. She was most recently Assistant Principal and Athletic Director at Mercy McAuley High School and was instrumental in the successful merger of the two schools.

Chair of the school’s Board of Trustees, Tom Pohlmeyer, noted, “We are thrilled for Mrs. Harvey to bring her outstanding leadership capabilities, passion for excellence in education, and commitment to the Catholic faith to the MTCES Community.”

Along with their new school leader, MTCES has announced an exciting building addition, slated to open just in time for the new school year. The space will include a new Chapel, a science classroom, and an expanded teacher work area. The Chapel, situated near the front of the school, will serve as a reminder of MTCES’s spiritual foundation as students and staff enter and exit the building each day. Since opening its doors in 1998, Mother Teresa has expanded five times on its 24-acre site in Liberty Township and now enrolls over 600 students in grades kindergarten through eight.

In 2023 MTCES will celebrate its 25th anniversary, with Mrs. Harvey being just the third Principal to serve the school, initially founded by Sister Anne Schultz and a small group of parents. “I am grateful for the opportunity to continue my career in Catholic education at MTCES, an exceptional school with a rich tradition of volunteerism," said Harvey. “Together as Volunteers (the school's moniker), we will continue our commitment to academic excellence, spiritual growth, and community service. I can’t wait to see what the ‘22-23 school year brings and beyond as we continue to grow and expand our reach.”

About Mother Theresa Catholic Elementary School

Mother Teresa Catholic Elementary School (MTCES) is one of only three independent, private Catholic elementary schools in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. The school was founded in 1998 in the spirit of St. Teresa of Calcutta and is committed to nurturing the growth of every student--spiritually, intellectually, emotionally, physically, and socially. MTCES has a 24-acre campus in Liberty Township, Ohio, and serves approximately 600 students in grades kindergarten through eighth grade.