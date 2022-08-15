Horticulture Lighting Market To Witness A Pronounce Growth, Incredible Demand, Prominent Investment During 2021-2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for more energy-efficient LEDs in horticulture sector to maximize crop yield and reduce energy consumption are some key factors driving market

Horticulture Lighting Market Size – USD 2.46 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.0%, Market Trends – Growing trend of vertical farming” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global horticulture lighting market size is expected to reach USD 11.27 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for environmentally friendly and energy-efficient Light-Emitting Diode (LED) systems in horticulture to maximize crop yield and reduce energy consumption. Development of new and more advanced technologies related with smart agriculture is expected to drive growth of the global horticulture lighting market going ahead.

Increasing concerns regarding global food security owing rapidly increasing global population and limited availability of arable land are factors expected to open up more lucrative opportunities for players operating in the greenhouse and indoor farming space, and drive demand for horticulture lighting in greenhouses and indoor farms over the forecast period.Increasing awareness among farmers regarding the benefits of vertical farming is expected to have significantly favorable impact on the market.

Get a glimpse of the in-depth analysis through our Report Sample: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/716

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In August 2020, Signify entered into a cooperative agreement with Yunnan AiBiDa Greenhouse Technology Co., LTD. in order to become a research partner utilizing Philips GreenPower LED products as a supplementary lighting for its greenhouse floriculture production. The agreement is expected to help Signify in improving crop growth efficiency and quality in western China.

Interlighting segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. LED interlighting system enables plant growth and harvest irrespective of location, which is driving deployment.

LED segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing initiatives by government to encourage adoption of energy-efficient LEDs in horticulture to reduce energy consumption is expected to boost demand for LEDs going ahead and drive market growth.

Indoor farms segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the horticulture lighting market in 2020. Farmers are increasingly adopting indoor farming practices due to need to ensure better food security and to cater to rising demand for immediate access to fresh produce.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Signify, Gavita International B.V., Heliospectra, Osram Licht AG, California Lightworks, Valoya, LumiGrow, Hortilux Schréder, EYE HORTILUX, and ILUMINAR Lighting.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/716

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Horticulture Lighting market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Horticulture Lighting market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Horticulture Lighting market.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/horticulture-lighting-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global horticulture lighting market on the basis of lighting type, lighting technology, application, and region:

Lighting Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Interlighting

Toplighting

Lighting Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Light-Emitting Diode (LED)

High-Intensity Discharge (HID)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Indoor Farms

Vertical Farms

Greenhouses

Others

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Horticulture Lighting market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Click here to Buy Now @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/716

Radical Highlights of the Horticulture Lighting Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Horticulture Lighting market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Horticulture Lighting market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/716

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your requirements.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

esports market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/esports-market

smart manufacturing market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-manufacturing-market

nucleic acid isolation and purification market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nucleic-acid-isolation-and-purification-market

3d bioprinting market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-bioprinting-market

textile chemicals market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/textile-chemicals-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

The global horticulture lighting market size is expected to reach USD 11.27 Billion in 2028