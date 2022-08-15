RF Power Amplifier Market will Grow at a CAGR of 14.8% by 2032- Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

North America Is Acting As A Prominent Region In The Market Due To The Rising Demand For RF Power Amplifier In U.S., Which Is Anticipated To Grow At A CAGR Of 15.6%, And Reach A Market Value Of USD 5.4 Billion By 2032

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published Fact.MR report, the global RF Power Amplifier market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 14.8% between 2022 and 2032. The market is expected to reach US$ 19.6 Billion by the end of 2032.



The study analyses crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the development of RF power amplifier.

The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, cost structure analysis, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including speculative and current production capacity, capacity utilization rates, captive consumption rates, grade-wise pricing, revenue growth and list of consumers with consumption quantity, trade analysis, product enhancements, and revenue generation from RF power amplifier across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the revenue through of RF power amplifier during the forecast period.

What is Growth Outlook for U.S. based Market for RF Power Amplifier?

The U.S. based RF power amplifier market is one of the largest market share holder with 78.8% in 2021 in North America region. The favorable smart technologies, coupled with high per capita expenditure, has created advantageous environment for the adoption of RF power amplifiers in the U.S.

The presence of prominent players like Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, Inc among others in the region is also expected to boost the market growth. The sales for RF power amplifier is expected to reach at USD 3.8 Billion by the end of 2032.

Key Segments Covered in the RF Power Amplifier Industry Survey

By Type :



Broadband Amplifiers

Gain Block Amplifiers Log Amplifiers Variable Gain Amplifiers Low Noise Amplifiers Coaxial and Waveguide Power Amplifiers Linear Amplifiers Bi-Directional Amplifiers Hi-Rel Amplifiers





By Frequency :



< 10 GHz

10-20 GHz 20-30 GHz 30+ GHz



By Supply Voltage :



0-5 V

5.1-10 V 10.1-20 V 20.1-40 V >40 V





By Linear Average Power :



0 to 23 dBm (1mW to 20mW)

23 - 30 dBm (20mW to 1W) 30 - 40 dBm (1W to 10W) 40 - 50 dBm (10W to 100W) Above 50 dBm (above 100W)





By Material :



Gallium Arsenide

Gallium Nitride Silicon Germanium Others



Competitive Landscape

Fact.MR profiled the following key RF power amplifier manufacturers in its report are MACOM Technology Solutions, NXP Semiconductors, Broadcom lnc, Analog Devices, Inc, Maxim Integrated, Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics N.V., Toshiba Corporation, Skyworks Solutions, Inc, Qualcomm lnc, Infineon Technologies, Qorvo, Inc, CML Microcircuits, BONN Elektronik GmbH and Empower RF System Inc. are identified as key players manufacturing RF Power Amplifier.

Some of the key developments are:

In 2021, MACOM collaborated with another market leader MaxLinear Inc. to assure interoperability of MACOM’s 100G/lane and MaxLinear’s PAM4 DSPs.

In 2021, MACOM announced its new high speed laser portfolio, after the market defining qualification test completion of Telcordia GR-468.

Key players in the RF Power Amplifier Market

MACOM Technology Solutions

Texas Instruments Incorporated

NXP Semiconductors

Broadcom Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc.

BONN Elektronik GmbH

Maxim Integrated



Key Takeaways from RF Power Amplifier Market Study

The East Asia and Europe contributed significantly to the growth in global market, and accounted for around 19% and 25% market share in 2021 respectively.

The South Asia & Oceania will hold market value of around USD 3.1 Billion in 2032 owing to high rate of technology adoption.

Under use case, the communication infrastructure segment is expected to reach a valuation of USD 3.8 Billion in 2022.



