Trident Systems Incorporated to exhibit at the NGAUS 144th General Conference and Exhibition

Trident Systems will exhibit at the NGAUS trade show, booth number 1252, from August 26th to August 29th 2022, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio, featuring their handheld tactical voice bridge, the Mini-Secure Communications Controller (Mini-SCC).

The Mini-SCC enables disparate radio networks (i.e., tactical, first responder, cellular) to communicate instantly, regardless of radio type, frequency, or COMSEC. It offers multi-channel audio cross-connection, rapid configuration changes, and rugged MIL-STD packaging in a handheld form factor.

Using the Mini-SCC, the National Guard can coordinate more quickly and efficiently, allowing the Department of Defense (DoD), first responders, and partner nations to cross communicate using their own equipment during operations and trainings. As an example, the Michigan Army National Guard's (MIARNG) Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center (CGJMTC), part of the National All-Domain Warfighting Center, currently employs several Mini-SCCs in a variety of Joint and Coalition operations.

During the Northern Strike 2021-2 exercise, at CGJMTC, the MIARNG JTACs and Range Control used the Mini-SCCs to bridge AN/PRC-152 Air-to-Ground radios to ATAK cellphones. This provided the ability to teleconference in 250 participants, allowing them to listen and track operations from aircraft and JTACs participating in the exercise. Additionally, the Mini-SCC mitigated shortages in range control staff by creating a single combined network even though each range complex continued to operate on its own frequency. This allowed the differing restricted airspaces to keep the assigned Air Procedure Guidance (APG) frequency, resulting in rapid coordination of restricted and complex airspace.

The Mini-SCC can also solve disparate FM battle networks without the use of repeaters by jumping line of sight networks with HF radios. The 3-4 ABCT, currently deployed in Eastern Europe, tested this use-case and had it working. Now the FM battle network which was spread out in 3 different countries (Poland, Romania, and Lithuania) are now communicating without the use of repeaters or extra man-power. Now the CDR can use his FM PTT radio to communicate to his unit instead of calling on a cell phone.

Trident Systems is a NGAUS corporate member, and regularly works with the National Guard to improve communications with coalition partners, public safety, and other non-governmental organizations. Trident's Mini-SCC is currently used by the US Army, US Marine Corps and state National Guard units to enable cross communications between disparate radio networks. The Mini-SCC is currently employed in a myriad of communications support scenarios including partner nation connectivity over VHF, HF, and UHF radios, Military Police security communications, and cross-continent satellite communications using cell phone and distributed tactical radios.

About Trident

Trident Systems is a veteran-owned small business that delivers innovative and affordable technology solutions for critical government and commercial needs. Founded in 1985, Trident continues to harness technology and provide leading-edge solutions to every Military Service, the Intelligence Community, and a broad spectrum of government and industry partners. Trident develops products in two primary focus areas: Integrated C4I Systems and Electronic Systems. Trident also provides an array of systems engineering and collaboration services including a full range of design / build services for state-of-the-art facilities including supporting of the Integrated Air Defense System in the National Capital Region. Trident has offices in Fairfax, Virginia (HQ), and Concord, New Hampshire. For more information, visit https://www.tridsys.com/.

