Global Biofuels Market Report 2022: Industry Developments and Investments 2020-2022 and Forecasts to 2032

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Biofuels 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Renewable energy sources can be converted directly into biofuels. There has been a huge growth in the production and usage of biofuels as promising substitutes for fossil fuels. Due to the declining reserve of fossil resources as well as environmental concerns, and essential energy security, it is important to develop renewable and sustainable energy and chemicals.

The use of biofuels manufactured from plant-based biomass as feedstock would reduce fossil fuel consumption and consequently the negative impact on the environment. Renewable energy sources cover a broad raw material base, including cellulosic biomass (fibrous and inedible parts of plants), waste materials, algae, and biogas.

Sustainable, Alternative and Renewable Fuels include bio-fuels, bio-diesel, renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs), biogas, electrofuels (e-fuels), green ammonia are based on utilization of:

First-Generation Feedstocks (food-based) e.g. Waste oils including used cooking oil, animal fats, and other fatty acids.

Second-Generation Feedstocks (non-food based) e.g. Lignocellulosic wastes and residues, Energy crops, Agricultural residues, Forestry residues, Biogenic fraction of municipal and industrial waste.

Third-Generation Feedstocks e.g. algal biomass

Fourth-Generation Feedstocks e.g. genetically modified (GM) algae and cyanobacteria.

Report contents include:

Market trends and drivers.

Market challenges.

Biofuels costs, now and estimated to 2032.

Biofuel consumption to 2032.

Market analysis including key players, end use markets, production processes, costs, production capacities, market demand for biofuels, bio-jet fuels, biodiesel, biobased alcohol fuels, renewable diesel, biogas, electrofuels, green ammonia and other relevant technologies.

Production and synthesis methods.

Biofuel industry developments and investments 2020-2022.

114 company profiles including BTG Bioliquids, Byogy Renewables, Caphenia, Enerkem, Infinium. Eni S.p.A., Ensyn, FORGE Hydrocarbons Corporation, Fulcrum Bioenergy, Genecis Bioindustries, Gevo, Haldor Topsoe, Opera Bioscience, Steeper Energy, SunFire GmbH, Vertus Energy and many more.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 Market drivers

2.2 Market challenges

2.3 Liquid biofuels market 2020-2032, by type and production

3 BIOFUELS INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS 2020-2022

4 BIOFUELS

4.1 The global biofuels market

4.1.1 Diesel substitutes and alternatives

4.1.2 Gasoline substitutes and alternatives

4.1.3 Alcohol fuels

4.2 Comparison of biofuel costs 2022, by type

4.3 Types

4.3.1 Solid Biofuels

4.3.2 Liquid Biofuels

4.3.3 Gaseous Biofuels

4.3.4 Conventional Biofuels

4.3.5 Advanced Biofuels

4.4 Feedstocks

4.4.1 First-generation (1-G)

4.4.2 Second-generation (2-G)

4.4.2.1 Lignocellulosic wastes and residues

4.4.2.2 Biorefinery lignin

4.4.3 Third-generation (3-G)

4.4.3.1 Algal biofuels

4.4.4 Fourth-generation (4-G)

4.4.5 Advantages and disadvantages, by generation

5 HYDROCARBON BIOFUELS

5.1 Biodiesel

5.1.1 Biodiesel by generation

5.1.2 Production

5.1.2.1 Pyrolysis of biomass

5.1.2.2 Vegetable oil transesterification

5.1.2.3 Vegetable oil hydrogenation (HVO)

5.1.2.4 Biodiesel from tall oil

5.1.2.5 Fischer-Tropsch BioDiesel

5.1.2.6 Hydrothermal liquefaction of biomass

5.1.2.7 CO2 capture and Fischer-Tropsch (FT)

5.1.2.8 Dymethyl ether

5.1.3 Global market

5.2 Renewable diesel

5.2.1 Production

5.2.2 Global consumption to 2032

5.3 Bio-jet (bio-aviation) fuels

5.3.1 Description

5.3.2 Global market

5.3.3 Production pathways

5.3.4 Costs

5.3.5 Biojet fuel production capacities

5.3.6 Challenges

5.3.7 Global consumption to 2032

5.4 Syngas

5.5 Biogas and biomethane

5.5.1 Feedstocks

6 ALCOHOL FUELS

6.1 Biomethanol

6.1.1 Methanol-to gasoline technology

6.1.2 Gasification

6.2 Bioethanol

6.2.1 Technology description

6.2.2 1G Bio-Ethanol

6.2.3 Ethanol to jet fuel technology

6.2.4 Methanol from pulp & paper production

6.2.5 Sulfite spent liquor fermentation

6.2.6 Gasification

6.2.6.1 Biomass gasification and syngas fermentation

6.2.6.2 Biomass gasification and syngas conversion

6.2.7 CO2 capture and alcohol synthesis

6.2.8 Biomass hydrolysis and fermentation

6.2.9 Global ethanol consumption

6.2.10 Global bioethanol consumption to 2020-2032

6.3 Biobutanol

6.3.1 Production

7 BIOFUEL FROM PLASTIC WASTE AND USED TIRES

7.1 Plastic pyrolysis

7.2 Used tires pyrolysis

8 ELECTROFUELS (E-FUELS)

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Benefits of e-fuels

8.2 Feedstocks

8.2.1 Hydrogen electrolysis

8.2.2 CO2 capture

8.3 Production

8.4 Electrolysers

8.4.1 Commercial alkaline electrolyser cells (AECs)

8.4.2 PEM electrolysers (PEMEC)

8.4.3 High-temperature solid oxide electrolyser cells (SOECs)

8.5 Direct Air Capture (DAC)

8.5.1 Technologies

8.5.2 Markets for DAC

8.5.3 Costs

8.5.4 Challenges

8.5.5 Companies and production

8.5.6 CO2 capture from point sources

8.6 Costs

8.7 Market challenges

8.8 Companies

9 ALGAE-DERIVED BIOFUELS

9.1 Technology description

9.2 Production

9.3 Cost

10 GREEN AMMONIA

10.1 Production

10.1.1 Decarbonisation of ammonia production

10.1.2 Green ammonia projects

10.2 Green ammonia synthesis methods

10.2.1 Haber-Bosch process

10.2.2 Biological nitrogen fixation

10.2.3 Electrochemical production

10.2.4 Chemical looping processes

10.3 Blue ammonia

10.3.1 Blue ammonia projects

10.4 Markets and applications

10.4.1 Chemical energy storage

10.4.1.1 Ammonia fuel cells

10.4.2 Marine fuel

10.5 Costs

10.6 Estimated market demand

10.7 Companies and projects

11 COMPANY PROFILES (114 company profiles)

12 REFERENCES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/55ifpk

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900