Global ETFE Market Report 2022-2026: Increasing Usage of ETFE in Solar Panels & Growing Demand in End-Use Industries Fueling Sector Expansion

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ETFE Market by Type(Pellet/Granule, Powder), Technology(Extrusion, Injection), Application(Films & Sheets, Wire & Cables, Tubes, Coatings), End-use Industry(Building & Construction, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense) & Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) market size is estimated to be USD 334 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 451 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2021 and 2026. Increasing usage of ETFE in solar panels, substitute for glass and other conventional materials, and growing demand in end-use industries are driving the demand for ETFE during the forecast period. However, ETFE is prone to puncture, transmit more sound than glass, and higher cost than other conventional material, which is hampering the market growth.

Pellet/granule is projected to be the largest segment by type in ETFE market



Based on type, pellet/granule is estimated to be the largest type of ETFE during the forecast period. The pellet/granule form of ETFE can be both, extruded and injected to convert it to films & sheets, wires & cables, and tubes, which are then used by various end-use industries such as architecture, automotive, chemical processing, and others. They have low melting points and high-melt flow rates (MFRs), making pellets suitable for injection, extrusion, rotational, and other molding processes.

Films & sheets is projected to be the largest segment by application in ETFE market



Films & sheets is estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing application segment in the ETFE market during the forecast period. ETFE films & sheets are temperature, aging, and chemical resistant and have superior mechanical strength. ETFE films and sheets are now largely replacing glass in the building & construction industry due to superior light transmission properties. ETFE sheets are more commonly found as roofing in public areas, such as stations, airports, educational centers, museums, conference centers, and other artistic structures. ETFE films are also used for front and backing sheets of photovoltaic (PV) modules. When used as front sheets for PV modules, these films help improve the efficiency of solar cells since they transmit 90%-95% of light.

Building & construction is projected to be the largest segment by end-use industry in ETFE market



Building & construction is estimated to be the largest end-user segment in the ETFE market during the forecast period. ETFE is majorly used in non-residential, civil infrastructures, and commercial buildings for roofing application. Energy efficiency, cost control, low carbon emissions, sustainability, recyclability, and green buildings are major factors that influence the construction industry. ETFE films are lightweight, cost-effective, eco-friendly, 100% recyclable and esthetically preferred compared to glass. These properties propel the demand for ETFE films in the construction industry.

North America accounts for the largest share in ETFE market by region



North America was the largest ETFE market in 2020. The major end users of ETFE in North America building & construction, automotive, aerospace, electric & electronics, nuclear, and solar energy. . The US dominates the ETFE market in North America in terms of value and volume. New construction projects, greenhouse applications, steady growth in automotive, and an increase in PV installation in the region are driving the ETFE market in the region.

Extensive primary interviews were conducted to determine and verify the market size for several segments and sub segments and information gathered through secondary research.

Premium Insights

Films & Sheets Application to Offer Growth Opportunities to Market Players

US Captured Largest Market Share in North America in 2020

Pellet/Granule Segment to Dominate ETFE Market During 2021-2026

Extrusion Molding to Lead ETFE Market from 2021 to 2026

Films & Sheets to Command Overall ETFE Market

Building & Construction to Command ETFE Market

India to Witness Highest CAGR in Global ETFE Market, in Terms of Volume, from 2021 to 2026

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Usage of ETFE in Solar Panels to Drive Market

Substitute for Glass and Other Conventional Plastics Materials

Growing Demand in End-Use Industries



Restraints

Prone to Puncture and Transmit More Sound Than Glass

Higher Cost of ETFE Than That of Conventional Materials



Opportunities

Growth Potential in Emerging Economies

Challenges

Lack of Skilled Workforce

Price Volatility of Raw Materials



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 ETFE Market, by Type

7 ETFE Market, by Technology

8 ETFE Market, by Application

9 ETFE Market, by End-Use Industry

10 ETFE Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Agc Inc.

The Chemours Company

3M

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Vector Foiltec GmbH

Halopolymer

Guangzhou Lichang Fluoroplastics Co. Ltd

Hubei Everflon Polymer Co., Ltd

Ensinger Group

Dongyue Group

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials

Solvay S.A.

Basf Se

Sabic

Shandong Hengyi New Material Technology Co., Ltd

Beijing Starget Chemicals Co., Ltd

Zeus Industrial Products

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sd9tfn

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900