$1.5 Trillion Global U.S. Education Market Size is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 4.3% During 2022-2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research's recent analysis of the Global U.S. Education Market finds that the increasing demand for digital tools and rising adoption of online classes across various regions are anticipated to augment the growth of the Global U.S. Education Market during the forecast period. The Global U.S. Education Market revenue is expected to reach a value USD 1.5 Trillion in 2028.



The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 1.2 Trillion in 2021 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled "U.S. Education Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Cloud, On-Premise), by Content (Audio-Based Content, Video-Based Content, Text Content), by Smart Learning Mode (Collaborative Learning Plant, Virtual Instructor Led Training, Simulation-Based Learning, Adaptive Learning, Social Learning, Blended Learning, Webinars), by Component (Hardware, Software, Service), by End User (Higher Education Institutes, K-12, Pre-K), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Key Industry Findings & Insights from the report:

The global U.S. Education Market was valued USD 1.2 Trillion in 2021 and is all set to surpass USD 1.5 Trillion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

In terms of revenue, the application segment held the largest revenue share of in 2021 and is estimated to maintain its dominance for the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the product segment held the second largest market share of in 2021 and is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

The growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization, technological advancement, an increase in investment by developing countries.

North America captured the lion share in 2021 and is projected to retain its position over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the existence of a significant number of U.S. Education industry companies and the high adoption rate owing to government measures that stimulate this industry in this region. The growth is primarily due to the increasing collaborations.

Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Online Education will Steer the Market Trends

The market boom within the U.S. is credited to the big call for virtual studying gear like e-learning or online studying withinside the country. Furthermore, the large-scale popularity of online guides to impart schooling to all beginners will similarly steer the enterprise boom within the U.S. Moreover, online virtual studying is a user-friendly, convenient, and flexible mode of studying compared to the traditional manner of learning. Therefore, escalating attention to most youth, working professionals, and housewives about online studying will spur the boom of the U.S. schooling industry over the forecast timeline. Besides, the growth in the famous use of online textbooks withinside the U.S is ready to persuade the development of the schooling enterprise in the country in the coming years.

Introduction of New Technologies will Help the Market to Grow

With the advent of the latest technology in the schooling sector, the surge in the investment in instructional activities, a humungous call for skilled professionals & high-quality learning, and a developing choice for U.S. schooling, several college students from different nations apart from the U.S. will increase the marketplace boom tendencies withinside the U.S. However, the developing opposition from overseas schooling institutes and legal issues confronted with the aid of using post-secondary schooling withinside the country will inhibit the marketplace boom at some point in the forecast timeline.

The report on U.S. Education Market highlights :

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Regional Analysis:

NA Dominated the Global U.S. Education Market

NA is expected to dominate the growth of U.S. Education Market in 2021. With the growing call for online learning, it is expected to create an advent of scopes for the key players to create suitable content and increase their market share within the region.

List of Prominent Players in the U.S. Education Market:

Adobe Systems Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Educomp Solutions Ltd.

Desire2Learn

NIIT Limited

Blackboard Inc.

Pearson PLC

AWE Acquisition Inc.

SumTotal Systems Inc.

McGraw-Hill Education

Tata Interactive Systems

ABCmouse.com

Saba Software Inc.

Promethean Inc.

Ellucian Company

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 145 Pages and in-depth TOC on "U.S. Education Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Cloud, On-Premise), by Content (Audio-Based Content, Video-Based Content, Text Content), by Smart Learning Mode (Collaborative Learning Plant, Virtual Instructor Led Training, Simulation-Based Learning, Adaptive Learning, Social Learning, Blended Learning, Webinars), by Component (Hardware, Software, Service), by End User (Higher Education Institutes, K-12, Pre-K), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Recent Developments:

January 2020 – SMART Technologies ULC has sent off another line-up of intuitive showcase boards that span physical and computerized learning at future schooling innovation meetings and British Educational Training and Technology Shows.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which region will show the fastest and highest growth in the near future?

Which are the top five players and their weakness and strength of the Market?

What will be the future innovation in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will lead the largest share of the Market?

What are the growth drivers, restraints and challenges of the industry?

What will be the CAGR and size of the U.S. Education Market for the base year and forecast period?

This market titled "U.S. Education Market" will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Forecast Years 2021 - 2028 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 1.2 Trillion Market Size in 2028 USD 1.5 Trillion CAGR 4.3 % Segments Covered Type (Cloud, On-Premise)

Content (Audio-Based Content, Video-Based Content, Text Content)

Smart Learning Mode (Collaborative Learning Plant, Virtual Instructor Led Training, Simulation Based Learning, Adaptive Learning, Social Learning, Blended Learning, Webinars)

Component (Hardware, Software, Service)

End User (Higher Education Institutes, K-12, Pre-K) Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Billion/Billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America - (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe - (U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Rest Of Europe)

Asia Pacific - (China, Japan, India, South Korea, South East Asia, Rest Of Asia Pacific)

Latin America - (Brazil, Argentina, Rest Of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa - (GCC Countries, South Africa, Rest Of Middle East & Africa)

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Blog: