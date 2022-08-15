Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Elis, Spotless Group, CSC Serviceworks, Atlantic City Linen & Others

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Global Market Report 2022 by Type, End-Use, Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dry-cleaning and laundry services market is expected to grow from $104.23 billion in 2021 to $111.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The market is expected to reach $141.50 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.0%.

A gradual shift in customer spending towards tourism is expected to positively impact the hospitality sector in the forecast period driving the market for dry-cleaning and laundry services. In order to cater to increasing tourists' demands, hotels are coming up with new business models where the rooms are available for multiple bookings on a single day.

This in turn is expected to increase the number of times a linen is changed in a hotel room on a daily basis, increasing the amount of linen to be washed after every change. This business model is expected to drive the demand for dry-cleaning and laundry services in the hospitality industry, where hotels prefer using a professional launderette to optimize operations time and keep quality services. Therefore, the growth of the hospitality industry is expected to drive the dry-cleaning and laundry services market.

Use of cashless self-service laundries or coin-operated laundries and drycleaner machines is growing across the world. This growth is primarily due to emergence of cards and other alternative electronic payment methods such as RFID contactless credit cards, or NFC enabled mobile wallets that provide a cost-effective alternative to handle cash and are also easy to use.

Apart from this, cashless laundry machines also provide relief from painstaking cash management in laundries, and secure solutions over cash operated machines, which have to be carefully monitored for thefts. For instance, companies such as 'Texas Coin And Commercial Laundry' and 'Lone Star Laundromat Services' based in Texas, USA are laundry service providers that adopted cashless laundry services.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Coin-Operated Laundries And Drycleaners; Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services (except Coin-Operated); Linen And Uniform Supply

2) By End-Use: Commericial Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services; Residential Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services; Coin-Operated Laundries And Drycleaners

3) By Distribution Channel: Offline; Online

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Characteristics

4. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Product Analysis

5. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Supply Chain

6. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Customer Information

7. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Trends And Strategies

8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services

9. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Size And Growth

10. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Regional Analysis

11. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Segmentation

12. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Segments

13. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Metrics

14. Asia-Pacific Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market

15. Western Europe Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market

16. Eastern Europe Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market

17. North America Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market

18. South America Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market

19. Middle East Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market

20. Africa Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market

21. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Competitive Landscape

22. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market

23. Market Background: Personal Services Market

24. Recommendations

25. Appendix

26. Copyright And Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned

Elis SA

Spotless Group Holdings Ltd.

CSC Serviceworks Holdings Inc.

Johnson Service Group

Downer EDI Limited

K Bro Linen Inc.

Atlantic City Linen Supply LLC

Linen King LLC

Radiant Services Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rfaqt5

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900