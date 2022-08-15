Author Shares How to Pave a Path to Success, Through Faith

Author Narcis I. Murza combines spirituality with self-improvement to help readers enrich their lives

Author Narcis I. Murza wants to take readers on a journey to a thriving life in his new book, "Awaken Your Destiny: The Biblical Journey from Faith to Success."

Murza wants to encourage readers to take initiative and utilize God's guidance to help them find their purpose. In his book, the author offers solutions to help readers break free of routine, find peace with the past and focus on the future, as well as provides thought-provoking questions for self-reflection.

"The book challenges the lukewarm mediocrity of many believers," Murza said. "It emphasizes the unique contribution and impact one can have in the church and the world, as it also places the unique gifts as tools of service and love."

Incorporating principles from the lives of biblical figures like Abraham, Isaac, David and Jesus, combined with his own personal stories, the author encourages readers to live a life of faith, aligned with Gods plan and purpose for them.

"We are created by God to travel, to explore, to discover," Murza said. "We are created to experience joy in our lives, and to bring happiness to ourselves and others. By understanding God's path for your life, you can find your path to success."

"Awaken Your Destiny: The Biblical Journey from Faith to Success"

By Narcis I. Murza

ISBN: 9781664262485 (softcover); 9781664262492 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Narcis I. Murza, ThM, has served in church ministry for more than ten years. Currently living in London, Narcis earned his bachelors from Pentecostal Theological Institute, Bucharest, and his master's in theology at Methodist Theological University, Seoul. He loves to teach, preach the word, and encourage people to pursue their true calling. He also enjoys reading, writing, hiking, and traveling. To learn more, please visit https://www.facebook.com/awakenyourdestinybook or https://www.narcismurzaboooks.com/.

