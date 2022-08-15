Submit Release
News Search

There were 236 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,143 in the last 365 days.

York Ag and GABSA IMPEXVET sign new BOVAZYME distribution agreement for Mexico

York Ag granted GABSA/IMPEXVET exclusive distribution of BOVAZYME in Mexico. BOVAZYME is a proprietary enzyme blend for ruminants.

YORK, Pa. (PRWEB) August 15, 2022

York Ag, a dynamic supplier of holistic ingredient solutions that optimize animal well-being, and GABSA/IMPEXVET, a Mexican biotechnology developer and supplier of animal nutrition and production products, have signed an exclusive distribution agreement for BOVAZYME®, an enzyme blend for dairy and beef cattle, and small ruminants. GABSA/IMPEXVET is based in Mexico City and has thirty-five years of experience commercializing products for beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, pets, and agribusiness applications.

York Ag believes Everyone Deserves a Nutritious Meal®. Its proprietary products, BOVAZYME® and BOVAZYME® Organic are enzyme blends that help support digestion in ruminants. "We are delighted to call GABSA/IMPEXVET our partner of choice in Mexico. Our teams will be collaborating closely to help grow the BOVAZYME brand in the Mexican livestock industry," said Bill Achor, President and CEO of York Ag.

"Our team has proudly served the animal nutrition and production industries in Mexico for more than three decades. We are excited about our new partnership with York Ag and look forward to growing the BOVAZYME brand in Mexico," said Dr. Gladys Hoyos, General Manager and CEO of GABSA/IMPEXVET.

To learn more about BOVAZYME and its applications in beef, dairy, and small ruminants, visit http://www.bovazyme.com

About York Ag

Founded in 1988, York Ag is a dynamic supplier of holistic ingredient solutions that optimize animal well-being. Headquartered in York, Pennsylvania, York Ag commercializes its proprietary products YORK CALCIUM CHIPS®, BOVAZYME®, and BOVAZYME® Organic, and carries a wholesome portfolio of national and international brands from diverse feed ingredient manufacturers. http://www.yorkag.com

About GABSA/IMPEXVET

Founded in 1987, GABSA/IMPEXVET is a biotechnology developer and supplier of animal nutrition and production products for beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, pets, and agribusiness applications. http://www.gabiotec.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/8/prweb18841989.htm

You just read:

York Ag and GABSA IMPEXVET sign new BOVAZYME distribution agreement for Mexico

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.