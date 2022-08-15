New Book Promotes Curiosity of Culture and Language in Children

Author aims to expose children to the Spanish language and encourage friendships

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Shawn Christine has published her first children's book, "Echo Amigo," which encourages children to embrace other cultures and people from different walks of life. Through this book, young children can be exposed to the Spanish language and learn to make friends who come from different cultures and walks of life.

John, an eight-year-old American boy finds himself in a foreign land. He calls out "Hello," and is met with the response "Hola," from another little boy, Juan. Juan's response sounds almost like an echo of John's voice.

Throughout the book, John and Juan realize that they have a lot in common! They both love football, playing games and sharing snacks. The book demonstrates that although two people may not look or sound the same, they can still have a lot in common.

Shawn aims to promote curiosity and encourage children to ask questions about language and culture, through her writing. She hopes that her book can be shared between children and adults, and will open up conversation between them.

"I am passionate about helping children understand that other cultures are enriching, while helping them learn a new language in a fun way," Shawn said. "The main idea of the book is to show that we all "echo" each other, even though our cultures and families might differ."

"Echo Amigo"

By Shawn Christine

ISBN: 978-1-6657-1689-5 (softcover); 978-1-6657-1690-1 (e-book)

Available through Archway Publishing, Barnes & Noble and Amazon

About the author

Shawn Christine is a stay-at-home mom of two and has studied English and creative writing throughout her life. She has been inspired by her children's inquisitive minds for years and has a love of children's stories and poems, and has had three poems published in the SWIRL literary magazine at Lonestar College. To learn more please visit https://www.shawnchristineauthor.com/

