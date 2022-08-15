Li Auto Inc. Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Quarterly total revenues reached RMB8.73 billion (US$1.30 billion)1

Quarterly deliveries reached 28,687 vehicles

Quarterly gross margin reached 21.5%

BEIJING, China, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. ("Li Auto" or the "Company") LI HKEX: 2015))), a leader in China's new energy vehicle market, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Operating Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2022

Deliveries of Li ONE were 28,687 vehicles in the second quarter of 2022, representing a 63.2% year-over-year increase.

Deliveries 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2021 Q4 2021 Q3 28,687 31,716 35,221 25,116 Deliveries 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 17,575 12,579 14,464 8,660

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had 247 retail stores covering 113 cities, as well as 308 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 226 cities.

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2022

Vehicle sales were RMB8.48 billion (US$1.27 billion) in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 73.0% from RMB4.90 billion in the second quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 8.9% from RMB9.31 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

Vehicle margin was 21.2% in the second quarter of 2022, compared with 18.7% in the second quarter of 2021 and 22.4% in the first quarter of 2022.

was 21.2% in the second quarter of 2022, compared with 18.7% in the second quarter of 2021 and 22.4% in the first quarter of 2022. Total revenues were RMB8.73 billion (US$1.30 billion) in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 73.3% from RMB5.04 billion in the second quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 8.7% from RMB9.56 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

were RMB8.73 billion (US$1.30 billion) in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 73.3% from RMB5.04 billion in the second quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 8.7% from RMB9.56 billion in the first quarter of 2022. Gross profit was RMB1.88 billion (US$280.4 million) in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 97.1% from RMB952.8 million in the second quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 13.2% from RMB2.16 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

was RMB1.88 billion (US$280.4 million) in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 97.1% from RMB952.8 million in the second quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 13.2% from RMB2.16 billion in the first quarter of 2022. Gross margin was 21.5% in the second quarter of 2022, compared with 18.9% in the second quarter of 2021 and 22.6% in the first quarter of 2022.

Loss from operations was RMB978.5 million (US$146.1 million) in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 82.6% from RMB535.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 136.9% from RMB413.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP loss from operations 3 was RMB520.8 million (US$77.8 million) in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 42.5% from RMB365.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, and compared with RMB74.9 million non-GAAP income from operations 3 in the first quarter of 2022.

Net loss was RMB641.0 million (US$95.7 million) in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 172.2% from RMB235.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, and compared with RMB10.9 million net loss in the first quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net loss was RMB183.4 million (US$27.4 million) in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 181.7% from RMB65.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, and compared with RMB477.1 million non-GAAP net income in the first quarter of 2022.

was RMB641.0 million (US$95.7 million) in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 172.2% from RMB235.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, and compared with RMB10.9 million net loss in the first quarter of 2022. was RMB183.4 million (US$27.4 million) in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 181.7% from RMB65.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, and compared with RMB477.1 million non-GAAP net income in the first quarter of 2022. Operating cash flow was RMB1.13 billion (US$168.6 million) in the second quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 19.8% from RMB1.41 billion in the second quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 38.4% from RMB1.83 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

was RMB1.13 billion (US$168.6 million) in the second quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 19.8% from RMB1.41 billion in the second quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 38.4% from RMB1.83 billion in the first quarter of 2022. Free cash flow4 was RMB451.7 million (US$67.4 million) in the second quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 54.0% from RMB982.1 million in the second quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 10.0% from RMB502.0 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Key Financial Results (in millions, except for percentages) For the Three Months Ended % Change5 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 YoY QoQ RMB RMB RMB Vehicle sales 4,903.3 9,308.6 8,483.6 73.0% (8.9)% Vehicle margin 18.7% 22.4% 21.2% 2.5% (1.2)% Total revenues 5,039.0 9,562.0 8,732.6 73.3% (8.7)% Gross profit 952.8 2,163.9 1,878.3 97.1% (13.2)% Gross margin 18.9% 22.6% 21.5 % 2.6% (1.1)% Loss from operations (535.9) (413.1) (978.5) 82.6% 136.9% Non-GAAP (loss)/income from operations (365.5) 74.9 (520.8) 42.5% N/A Net loss (235.5) (10.9) (641.0) 172.2% N/A Non-GAAP net (loss)/income (65.1) 477.1 (183.4) 181.7% N/A Operating cash flow 1,407.6 1,833.8 1,129.4 (19.8)% (38.4)% Free cash flow 982.1 502.0 451.7 (54.0)% (10.0)%



Recent Developments

Delivery Update

In July 2022, the Company delivered 10,422 Li ONEs, representing a 21.3% increase from July 2021. As of July 31, 2022, the Company had 259 retail stores covering 118 cities, in addition to 311 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 226 cities.

Li L9

On June 21, 2022, the Company officially unveiled Li L9, the flagship smart SUV for families. Li L9 is a six-seat, full-size flagship SUV, offering superior space and comfort for family users. Its self-developed flagship range extension and chassis systems provide excellent drivability with a CLTC range of 1,315 kilometers and a WLTC range of 1,100 kilometers. With a 44.5 kilowatt-hour new-generation NCM lithium battery, it can support a CLTC range of 215 kilometers and a WLTC range of 180 kilometers under the EV mode. Li L9 also features top-notch vehicle safety measures and the Company's self-developed autonomous driving system, Li AD Max, powered by dual Orin-X chips with 508 TOPS of computing power to protect every family passenger. Li L9's innovative five-screen, three-dimensional interactive intelligent cockpit brings a new level of driving and entertainment experience. Li L9 comes standard with over 100 flagship features at a retail price of RMB459,800.

At-The-Market Offering

On June 28, 2022, the Company announced an at-the-market offering program (the "ATM Offering") to sell up to US$2,000,000,000 of American depositary shares ("ADSs"), each representing two Class A ordinary shares of the Company. As of the date of this press release, the Company has sold 9,431,282 ADSs representing 18,862,564 Class A ordinary shares of the Company under the ATM Offering raising gross proceeds of US$366.5 million before deducting fees and commissions payable to the distribution agents of up to US$4.8 million and certain other offering expenses.

CEO and CFO Comments

Mr. Xiang Li, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of Li Auto, commented, "We delivered solid second quarter results in an environment with challenges and uncertainties through operational and product excellence. Our vehicles continued to win family users, not only illustrating the strength of our vehicle and the growing appeal of our brand, but also reaffirming the effectiveness of our strategy."

"Our second model, Li L9, a flagship smart SUV for families, has received positive feedback from our users since its launch on June 21, as evidenced by the especially strong number of non-refundable orders received for the vehicle. The great perception and vehicle control capabilities of our self-developed autonomous driving system, Li AD Max, the excellent drivability empowered by our flagship range extension system, and the all new entertainment experience featured in Li L9's innovative, interactive space, have all garnered highly positive reviews from users in test drives."

Mr. Tie Li, chief financial officer of Li Auto, added, "We are pleased with our solid second quarter results in the face of numerous pandemic-related challenges. Driven by our strong vehicle deliveries, our revenues reached RMB8.73 billion for the second quarter, up 73.3% year over year. The power of our product, our execution consistency, and operational resilience enabled us to mitigate the cost inflation affecting the entire industry. As a result, our second quarter gross margin remained relatively solid at 21.5%, up 2.6 percentage points year over year, and our cash flow from operations reached RMB1.13 billion. In addition, with the ongoing at-the-market offering of up to US$2.0 billion of American depositary shares, we are further strengthening our capital base to support our robust growth trajectory going forward."

Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2022

Revenues

Total revenues were RMB8.73 billion (US$1.30 billion) in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 73.3% from RMB5.04 billion in the second quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 8.7% from RMB9.56 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

Vehicle sales were RMB8.48 billion (US$1.27 billion) in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 73.0% from RMB4.90 billion in the second quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 8.9% from RMB9.31 billion in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in revenue from vehicle sales over the second quarter of 2021 was mainly attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in revenue from vehicle sales over the first quarter of 2022 was mainly attributable to the decrease in vehicle deliveries, which was affected by supply shortage due to the COVID-19 resurgence in the second quarter of 2022.

were RMB8.48 billion (US$1.27 billion) in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 73.0% from RMB4.90 billion in the second quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 8.9% from RMB9.31 billion in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in revenue from vehicle sales over the second quarter of 2021 was mainly attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in revenue from vehicle sales over the first quarter of 2022 was mainly attributable to the decrease in vehicle deliveries, which was affected by supply shortage due to the COVID-19 resurgence in the second quarter of 2022. Other sales and services were RMB249.0 million (US$37.2 million) in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 83.6% from RMB135.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 1.7% from RMB253.4 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in revenue from other sales and services over the second quarter of 2021 was mainly attributable to increased sales of charging stalls, accessories, and services in line with higher accumulated vehicle sales.

Cost of Sales and Gross Margin

Cost of sales was RMB6.85 billion (US$1.02 billion) in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 67.7% from RMB4.09 billion in the second quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 7.4% from RMB7.40 billion in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in cost of sales over the second quarter of 2021 was mainly driven by the increase in vehicle deliveries in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in cost of sales over the first quarter of 2022 was mainly due to the decrease in vehicle deliveries in the second quarter of 2022.

Gross profit was RMB1.88 billion (US$280.4 million) in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 97.1% from RMB952.8 million in the second quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 13.2% from RMB2.16 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

Vehicle margin was 21.2% in the second quarter of 2022, compared with 18.7% in the second quarter of 2021 and 22.4% in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in vehicle margin over the second quarter of 2021 was primarily driven by a higher average selling price attributable to the increase of vehicle deliveries of 2021 Li ONE since its release in May 2021.

was 21.2% in the second quarter of 2022, compared with 18.7% in the second quarter of 2021 and 22.4% in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in vehicle margin over the second quarter of 2021 was primarily driven by a higher average selling price attributable to the increase of vehicle deliveries of 2021 Li ONE since its release in May 2021. Gross margin was 21.5% in the second quarter of 2022, compared with 18.9% in the second quarter of 2021 and 22.6% in the first quarter of 2022.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were RMB2.86 billion (US$426.5 million) in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 91.9% from RMB1.49 billion in the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 10.9% from RMB2.58 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

were RMB2.86 billion (US$426.5 million) in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 91.9% from RMB1.49 billion in the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 10.9% from RMB2.58 billion in the first quarter of 2022. Research and development expenses were RMB1.53 billion (US$228.7 million) in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 134.4% from RMB653.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 11.5% from RMB1.37 billion in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in research and development expenses over the second quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by increased employee compensation as a result of our growing number of research and development staff as well as increased expenses associated with new models to be introduced in the future.

were RMB1.53 billion (US$228.7 million) in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 134.4% from RMB653.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 11.5% from RMB1.37 billion in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in research and development expenses over the second quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by increased employee compensation as a result of our growing number of research and development staff as well as increased expenses associated with new models to be introduced in the future. Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB1.33 billion (US$197.8 million) in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 58.6% from RMB835.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 10.2% from RMB1.20 billion in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses over the second quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by increased employee compensation as a result of our growing number of staff, as well as increased rental expenses associated with the expansion of the Company's sales network.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations was RMB978.5 million (US$146.1 million) in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 82.6% from RMB535.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 136.9% from RMB413.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP loss from operations was RMB520.8 million (US$77.8 million) in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 42.5% from RMB365.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, and compared with RMB74.9 million non-GAAP income from operations in the first quarter of 2022.

Net Loss and Net Loss Per Share

Net loss was RMB641.0 million (US$95.7 million) in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 172.2% from RMB235.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, and compared with RMB10.9 million net loss in the first quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net loss was RMB183.4 million (US$27.4 million) in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 181.7% from RMB65.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, and compared with RMB477.1 million non-GAAP net income in the first quarter of 2022.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were both RMB0.64 (US$0.10) in the second quarter of 2022, compared with both RMB0.26 in the second quarter of 2021, and both RMB0.01 in the first quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were both RMB0.17 (US$0.02) in the second quarter of 2022, compared with both RMB0.07 in the second quarter of 2021, and RMB0.49 and RMB0.47 non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders in the first quarter of 2022, respectively.

Cash Position, Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

Balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, time deposits and short-term investments was RMB53.65 billion (US$8.01 billion) as of June 30, 2022.

Operating cash flow was RMB1.13 billion (US$168.6 million) in the second quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 19.8% from RMB1.41 billion in the second quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 38.4% from RMB1.83 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

was RMB1.13 billion (US$168.6 million) in the second quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 19.8% from RMB1.41 billion in the second quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 38.4% from RMB1.83 billion in the first quarter of 2022. Free cash flow was RMB451.7 million (US$67.4 million) in the second quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 54.0% from RMB982.1 million in the second quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 10.0% from RMB502.0 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2022, the Company expects:

Deliveries of vehicles to be between 27,000 and 29,000 vehicles, representing an increase of 7.5% to 15.5% from the third quarter of 2021.

to be between 27,000 and 29,000 vehicles, representing an increase of 7.5% to 15.5% from the third quarter of 2021. Total revenues to be between RMB8.96 billion (US$1.34 billion) and RMB9.56 billion (US$1.43 billion), representing an increase of 15.3% to 22.9% from the third quarter of 2021.

This business outlook reflects the Company's current and preliminary view on the business situation and market condition, which is subject to change.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP cost of sales, non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP income/loss from operations, non-GAAP net income/loss, non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings/loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders and free cash flow, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. By excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, the Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company's operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss or other consolidated statements of comprehensive loss data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

About Li Auto Inc.

Li Auto Inc. is a leader in China's new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Its mission is: Create a Mobile Home, Create Happiness (创造移动的家, 创造幸福的家). Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and comfortable products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China. The Company started volume production in November 2019. Its model lineup includes Li ONE, a six-seat, large premium smart electric SUV, and Li L9, a six-seat, full-size, flagship smart SUV. The Company leverages technology to create value for its users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on its proprietary range extension system, next-generation electric vehicle technology, and smart vehicle solutions while expanding its product line by developing new BEVs and EREVs to target a broader user base.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.lixiang.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Li Auto may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEX"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Li Auto's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Li Auto's strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; Li Auto's limited operating history; risks associated with extended-range electric vehicles, Li Auto's ability to develop, manufacture, and deliver vehicles of high quality and appeal to customers; Li Auto's ability to generate positive cash flow and profits; product defects or any other failure of vehicles to perform as expected; Li Auto's ability to compete successfully; Li Auto's ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity; cancellation of orders for Li Auto's vehicles; Li Auto's ability to develop new vehicles; and changes in consumer demand and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Li Auto's filings with the SEC and the HKEX. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Li Auto does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Li Auto Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss)/Income (All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 RMB RMB RMB US$ Revenues: Vehicle sales 4,903,295 9,308,609 8,483,612 1,266,570 Other sales and services 135,657 253,427 249,009 37,176 Total revenues 5,038,952 9,562,036 8,732,621 1,303,746 Cost of sales: Vehicle sales (3,988,609) (7,219,912) (6,687,273) (998,384) Other sales and services (97,563) (178,269) (167,048) (24,940) Total cost of sales (4,086,172) (7,398,181) (6,854,321) (1,023,324) Gross profit 952,780 2,163,855 1,878,300 280,422 Operating expenses: Research and development (653,438) (1,373,962) (1,531,644) (228,668) Selling, general and administrative (835,277) (1,202,967) (1,325,113) (197,834) Total operating expenses (1,488,715) (2,576,929) (2,856,757) (426,502) Loss from operations (535,935) (413,074) (978,457) (146,080) Other (expense)/income: Interest expense (19,741) (10,138) (21,172) (3,161) Interest income and investment income, net 232,522 162,874 249,662 37,274 Others, net 120,899 279,703 104,695 15,631 (Loss)/Income before income tax expense (202,255) 19,365 (645,272) (96,336) Income tax (expense)/benefit (33,234) (30,231) 4,226 631 Net loss (235,489) (10,866) (641,046) (95,705) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests – – (23,080) (3,446) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Li Auto Inc. (235,489) (10,866) (617,966) (92,259) Net loss (235,489) (10,866) (641,046) (95,705) Other comprehensive (loss)/income Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax (306,229) (85,116) 1,058,208 157,986 Total other comprehensive (loss)/income (306,229) (85,116) 1,058,208 157,986 Total comprehensive (loss)/income (541,718) (95,982) 417,162 62,281 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests – – (23,080) (3,446) Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Li Auto Inc. (541,718) (95,982) 440,242 65,727 Weighted average number of ADSs Basic 904,997,063 964,870,446 965,395,732 965,395,732 Diluted 904,997,063 964,870,446 965,395,732 965,395,732 Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic (0.26) (0.01) (0.64) (0.10) Diluted (0.26) (0.01) (0.64) (0.10) Weighted average number of ordinary shares Basic 1,809,994,125 1,929,740,892 1,930,791,463 1,930,791,463 Diluted 1,809,994,125 1,929,740,892 1,930,791,463 1,930,791,463 Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic (0.13) (0.01) (0.32) (0.05) Diluted (0.13) (0.01) (0.32) (0.05)

Li Auto Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands) As of December 31, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 27,854,224 33,888,442 5,059,411 Restricted cash 2,638,840 3,206,578 478,729 Time deposits and short-term investments 19,668,239 16,553,080 2,471,310 Trade receivable 120,541 81,773 12,208 Inventories 1,617,890 3,006,695 448,888 Prepayments and other current assets 480,680 1,149,869 171,671 Total current assets 52,380,414 57,886,437 8,642,217 Non-current assets: Long-term investments 156,306 709,121 105,869 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,498,269 7,367,707 1,099,970 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 2,061,492 3,117,056 465,364 Intangible assets, net 751,460 801,940 119,726 Deferred tax assets 19,896 11,652 1,740 Other non-current assets 1,981,076 2,593,042 387,131 Total non-current assets 9,468,499 14,600,518 2,179,800 Total assets 61,848,913 72,486,955 10,822,017 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Short‑term borrowings 37,042 387,346 57,829 Trade and notes payable 9,376,050 13,090,146 1,954,307 Amounts due to related parties 37,455 6,176 922 Deferred revenue, current 305,092 346,306 51,702 Operating lease liabilities, current 473,245 567,559 84,734 Accruals and other current liabilities 1,879,368 3,414,526 509,777 Total current liabilities 12,108,252 17,812,059 2,659,271 Non-current liabilities: Long-term borrowings 5,960,899 8,040,405 1,200,401 Deferred revenue, non-current 389,653 548,272 81,855 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,369,825 1,712,981 255,741 Deferred tax liabilities 153,723 122,430 18,278 Other non-current liabilities 802,259 1,599,082 238,736 Total non-current liabilities 8,676,359 12,023,170 1,795,011 Total liabilities 20,784,611 29,835,229 4,454,282 Total Li Auto Inc. shareholders' equity 41,064,302 42,356,138 6,323,605 Noncontrolling interests – 295,588 44,130 Total shareholders' equity 41,064,302 42,651,726 6,367,735 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 61,848,913 72,486,955 10,822,017

Li Auto Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (All amounts in thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30,

2021 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 RMB RMB RMB US$ Net cash provided by operating activities 1,407,627 1,833,769 1,129,407 168,616 Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities (1,217,758) 1,564,251 (740,518) (110,556) Net cash provided by financing activities 5,533,762 902,991 1,026,855 153,305 Effect of exchange rate changes (78,935) (77,503) 962,704 143,727 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 5,644,696 4,223,508 2,378,448 355,092 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 8,182,362 30,493,064 34,716,572 5,183,048 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 13,827,058 34,716,572 37,095,020 5,538,140 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,407,627 1,833,769 1,129,407 168,616 Capital expenditures (425,488) (1,331,814) (677,755) (101,186) Free cash flow 982,139 501,955 451,652 67,430

Li Auto Inc.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data) For the Three Months Ended June 30,

2021 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 RMB RMB RMB US$ Cost of sales (4,086,172) (7,398,181) (6,854,321) (1,023,324) Share-based compensation expenses 6,204 10,665 9,301 1,389 Non-GAAP cost of sales (4,079,968) (7,387,516) (6,845,020) (1,021,935) Research and development expenses (653,438) (1,373,962) (1,531,644) (228,668) Share-based compensation expenses 109,771 324,532 301,449 45,005 Non-GAAP research and development expenses (543,667) (1,049,430) (1,230,195) (183,663) Selling, general and administrative expenses (835,277) (1,202,967) (1,325,113) (197,834) Share-based compensation expenses 54,416 152,754 146,858 21,925 Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses (780,861) (1,050,213) (1,178,255) (175,909) Loss from operations (535,935) (413,074) (978,457) (146,080) Share-based compensation expenses 170,391 487,951 457,608 68,319 Non-GAAP (loss)/income from operations (365,544) 74,877 (520,849) (77,761) Net loss (235,489) (10,866) (641,046) (95,705) Share-based compensation expenses 170,391 487,951 457,608 68,319 Non-GAAP net (loss)/income (65,098) 477,085 (183,438) (27,386) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Li Auto Inc. (235,489) (10,866) (617,966) (92,259) Share-based compensation expenses 170,391 487,951 457,608 68,319 Non-GAAP net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Li Auto Inc. (65,098) 477,085 (160,358) (23,940) Weighted average number of ADSs (Non-GAAP) Basic 904,997,063 964,870,446 965,395,732 965,395,732 Diluted 904,997,063 1,035,309,021 965,395,732 965,395,732 Non-GAAP net (loss)/earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic (0.07) 0.49 (0.17) (0.02) Diluted (0.07) 0.47 (0.17) (0.02) Weighted average number of ordinary shares (Non-GAAP) Basic 1,809,994,125 1,929,740,892 1,930,791,463 1,930,791,463 Diluted 1,809,994,125 2,070,618,042 1,930,791,463 1,930,791,463 Non-GAAP net (loss)/earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders7 Basic (0.04) 0.25 (0.08) (0.01) Diluted (0.04) 0.23 (0.08) (0.01)

__________________________

1 All translations from Renminbi ("RMB") to U.S. dollar ("US$") are made at a rate of RMB6.6981 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2022 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

2 Vehicle margin is the margin of vehicle sales, which is calculated based on revenues and cost of sales derived from vehicle sales only.

3 The Company's non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses. See "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

4 Free cash flow represents operating cash flow less capital expenditures, which is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.

5 Except for vehicle margin and gross margin, where absolute changes instead of percentage changes are presented.

6 Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.

7 Non-GAAP basic net earnings/loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the periods. Non-GAAP diluted net earnings/loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares, dilutive potential ordinary shares outstanding during the periods, including the dilutive effects of convertible senior notes as determined under the if-converted method and the dilutive effect of share-based awards as determined under the treasury stock method.