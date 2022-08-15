York Ag and GABSA IMPEXVET sign new BOVAZYME distribution agreement for Mexico

York Ag granted GABSA/IMPEXVET exclusive distribution of BOVAZYME in Mexico. BOVAZYME is a proprietary enzyme blend for ruminants.

YORK, Pa., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- York Ag, a dynamic supplier of holistic ingredient solutions that optimize animal well-being, and GABSA/IMPEXVET, a Mexican biotechnology developer and supplier of animal nutrition and production products, have signed an exclusive distribution agreement for BOVAZYME®, an enzyme blend for dairy and beef cattle, and small ruminants. GABSA/IMPEXVET is based in Mexico City and has thirty-five years of experience commercializing products for beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, pets, and agribusiness applications.

York Ag believes Everyone Deserves a Nutritious Meal®. Its proprietary products, BOVAZYME® and BOVAZYME® Organic are enzyme blends that help support digestion in ruminants. "We are delighted to call GABSA/IMPEXVET our partner of choice in Mexico. Our teams will be collaborating closely to help grow the BOVAZYME brand in the Mexican livestock industry," said Bill Achor, President and CEO of York Ag.

"Our team has proudly served the animal nutrition and production industries in Mexico for more than three decades. We are excited about our new partnership with York Ag and look forward to growing the BOVAZYME brand in Mexico," said Dr. Gladys Hoyos, General Manager and CEO of GABSA/IMPEXVET.

To learn more about BOVAZYME and its applications in beef, dairy, and small ruminants, visit http://www.bovazyme.com

About York Ag

Founded in 1988, York Ag is a dynamic supplier of holistic ingredient solutions that optimize animal well-being. Headquartered in York, Pennsylvania, York Ag commercializes its proprietary products YORK CALCIUM CHIPS®, BOVAZYME®, and BOVAZYME® Organic, and carries a wholesome portfolio of national and international brands from diverse feed ingredient manufacturers. http://www.yorkag.com

About GABSA/IMPEXVET

Founded in 1987, GABSA/IMPEXVET is a biotechnology developer and supplier of animal nutrition and production products for beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, pets, and agribusiness applications. http://www.gabiotec.com

Media Contact

Dustin Dreyfuss, York Ag Products Inc., 1 717-843-9937, info@yorkag.com

SOURCE York Ag Products Inc.