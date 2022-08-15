Crime Doesn't Pay in New Novel, Part Crime Thriller and Part Love Story

Author Shēa Rose wrote story loosely based on her life in public service

NEW YORK , Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A novel approach to an ageless life-lesson: crime doesn't pay. A talented stenographer covering the State Government Commissions and Task Forces helps the Attorney General's Office discover an unsavory escapade perpetrated by a State-regulated hospital's top execs who duped the Health Department into granting them $5.5 million, under the auspices of emergency funding relief.

The first book of the duology, "CrackerJack!," by Shēa Rose, introduces readers to Cindy Jack and Alonzo Prier. Cindy's enlightenment comes by way of assisting Alonzo, the alluring New Jersey Assistant Attorney General. Revered for his intellect, compassionate yet non-compromising style, and inviting good looks, Alonzo cuts straight to the chase with the help of the talented and tenacious stenographer.

"My own spiritual enlightenment inspired me to write this book," said Rose. "It's real and accessible to us all. And I wrote a story embodying what I'd realized about enlightenment via my own life-journey."

The incidents surrounding "CrackerJack!" are based on true events derived from the author's time working in State Government. Liberties have been taken to make the story a compelling read.

"CrackerJack!"

By Shēa Rose

ISBN: 9781665529464 (softcover); 9781665529440 (hardcover); 9781665529457 (electronic)

Available at AuthorHouse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

About the author

The author graduated from Seton Hall University, South Orange, N.J. Shēa Rose is the conceptual woman for EVERY woman who has arisen to her authentic self and living her dream. Rose's stories share how enlightenment comes amidst life's doldrums and underpinnings, and how things come together for the good. The only real challenge is in finding the silver lining in the cloud. To learn more, please visit http://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/831386-crackerjack.

