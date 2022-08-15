Royalton Barracks / Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B2003412

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

DATE/TIME: 8/8/2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Clowns Aly, Sharon

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Tomas Morgan

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 13

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon ,VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 8, 2022 at approximately 1217 hours, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks were made aware of a possible violation of an abuse prevention order on Clowns Aly in Sharon, VT. Troopers discovered that Tomas Morgan (51) violated an active abuse prevention order by electronically contacting a protected party.

On August 12, 2022, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks issued Morgan a citation to appear in Windsor County Criminal Court on September 27, 2022 at 0800 hours to answer to the charge of Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/27/2022

COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.