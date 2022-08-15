Royalton Barracks / Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2003412
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)234-9933
DATE/TIME: 8/8/2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: Clowns Aly, Sharon
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Tomas Morgan
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 13
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon ,VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 8, 2022 at approximately 1217 hours, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks were made aware of a possible violation of an abuse prevention order on Clowns Aly in Sharon, VT. Troopers discovered that Tomas Morgan (51) violated an active abuse prevention order by electronically contacting a protected party.
On August 12, 2022, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks issued Morgan a citation to appear in Windsor County Criminal Court on September 27, 2022 at 0800 hours to answer to the charge of Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/27/2022
COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.