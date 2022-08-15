Psoriasis Treatment Market Size to Hit USD 51.24 Bn by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the global psoriasis treatment market size is projected to hit around USD 51.24 billion by 2030 and growing at a CAGR of 8.16% over the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

The global psoriasis treatment market size was accounted at USD 27.36 billion in 2022. Psoriasis is a skin disease which is produced as a result of autoimmune disorder which occurs in the individual it is an inflammatory process that the body undergoes in which the skin cells are produced in excess. and the symptoms include extreme itching all over the body or in the particular part affected, pain may be associated with the condition sometimes and extreme dryness of the skin with flakiness.



This disease does not spread through touch or contact but may be inherited from the ancestors but cannot be labeled as a genetic disorder. The red lesions which appear on the skin are accompanied by flaky skin eruptions. This disease has been divided under two headings of psoriatic arthritis and plaque psoriasis. In certain individuals so this is also associated with joint complaints which is termed as psoriatic arthritis.

Key Takeaways:

North America psoriasis treatment market size was reached at USD 10.9 Bn in 2021.

By drug class, the TNF inhibitors segment exhibited 47.5% revenue share in 2021.

The Asia Pacific market is growing at a highest CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

North America region has contributed 41.7% revenue share in 2021.

Report highlights

On the basis of geography , the region of North America has proved to be the fastest growing market as a result of the huge population suffering with this disease. The European market has proved to be the next largest market for this disease.

On the basis of route of administration, the parenteral route has seen the largest market share as a result of its feasibility and rapid sale over the counter. On the basis of age group, the people belonging to the age of 30 to 50 have been rapidly affected with this disease.

, the parenteral route has seen the largest market share as a result of its feasibility and rapid sale over the counter. On the basis of age group , the people belonging to the age of 30 to 50 have been rapidly affected with this disease.

, the people belonging to the age of 30 to 50 have been rapidly affected with this disease. On the basis of type, plaque psoriasis has shown the fastest growth as a result of its prevalence in the market.

Regional Snapshots

The region of North America has the largest market for psoriasis treatment as a result of the huge population suffering with this autoimmune disorder. The geriatric population has also proved to be a driving factor for the growth of the psoriasis treatment market. The prevalence of psoriasis in the region of North America is such that special campaigns have been organized by the government in order to spread awareness regarding the treatment facilities and symptoms of the disease. The modern lifestyle which is followed in this region has hampered the food habits of the people which also increases the risk associated with the disease.

The European market has proved to be the next largest after the region of North America which has shown great prevalence for this disease.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 27.36 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 51.24 Billion CAGR 8.16% from 2022 to 2030 Largest Market North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), LEO Pharma A/S (Denmark), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), UCB S.A. (Belgium), AbbVie Inc. (U.S.), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), Amgen Inc. (U.S.), Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (U.S.)

Market dynamics

Drivers

The rapidly increasing number of patients of psoriasis has helped to increase the demand for its treatment. This has led to a rapid demand and supply of medicines which are used to treat psoriasis in the market. The key market players have conducted rapid research and development programs in order to introduce effective medicines and treatment options to the patients. this autoimmune skin disorder has not remained restricted to a particular age group and has shown its prevalence in people belonging to almost every age. It has no specific causative factor but is seen to be developed as a result of autoimmune disorder in the body. The symptoms of this disease present itself in the form of dry skin eruptions and can reach a severe stage if not managed in time.

Restraints

The high cost associated with the use of modern medicines have imposed and additional pressure on the common man suffering with this autoimmune skin disorder. The lack of disposable income in the hands of the people as a result of inflation has affected the growth of the market to a great extent. The occurrence of the pandemic had a considerable effect on the psoriasis treatment market as a result of the restricted movements imposed by the government and the strict guidelines of the hospital regarding follow-ups and regular visits. As a result of this the treatment of many patients got hampered and hence the symptoms aggravated over the period of time. Though the online pharmacies played an important role in maintaining the speed of the market it did not play a significant role.

Opportunities

The rapid demand for faster and better treatment of psoriasis within a shorter period of time has proved to be a great opportunity for the market. With the increasing life expectancy, the number of elderly people suffering with this skin disorder has increased. Parenteral applications which are available in the market over the counter has proved to be the biggest opportunity for the growth of the market. Lucrative offers and schemes which are offered by the insurance companies in order to encourage the people for psoriasis treatment has proved to be a great opportunity for the market.

The long-term treatment which is associated with this autoimmune skin disorder is also a wonderful opportunity as the demand and supply keeps continuing over the period of time of treatment. With the rapid advancements seen in the method of treatment and the use of modern medicine the number of side effects associated with the use of these chemically formulated drugs have also reduced.

Challenges

The treatment of this autoimmune skin disorder takes a very long period of time which proves to be a challenge for the growth of the market. The patient usually loses confidence and patience which results in a breach of the treatment and shows a direct impact on the growth of the market. With the use of advanced medicine for the treatment of the disease the cost of the treatment also increases tremendously. This makes it impossible for the common man to opt for the treatment with the help of advanced medicines.

Recent Developments

In December 2021 – The FDA granted approval to AbbVie In order to treat active psoriatic arthritis in adults with RINVOQ.





Market Segmentation

By Drug Class

Interleukins

TNF Inhibitors

Others





By Treatment Type

Biologic Drugs

Small Molecule Systemic Drugs

Tropical Therapies





By Type

Psoriatic Arthritis

Plaque Psoriasis

Others





By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Topical





By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Online pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





