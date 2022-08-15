Submit Release
Cease of Use of the Paper-based Posting Registered Mail Form (CTT-38)

MACAU, August 15 - Starting from 1st September 2022, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau will stop using the paper-based Posting Registered Mail Form (CTT-38). The sender no longer needs to fill in the form when posting registered mail, and the receipt of registered mail will be sent to the sender in electronic form after posting.

Senders of non-letter items to all countries or regions outside Macao should submit electronic customs declaration information before posting. The current customs declaration procedure remain unchanged.  

