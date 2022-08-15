Some venues under the DSEDJ will resume service to the public from August 15

MACAU, August 15 - The Education and Youth Development Bureau announces that starting from August 15 (Monday), the following venues will resume service to the public, including the leisure reading area at Parenting Education Centre (Lago), Vocational Technical Education Activity Centre and Cheoc Van Youth Hostel (day camps). Whereas, the stadium at Escola Luso-Chinesa Técnico-Profissional, Youth Activities Centre of Areia Preta and Hac-Sa Youth Hostel will remain closed for the time being.

All venues will continue to strictly abide by the epidemic prevention guidelines of the health department. Those entering the venues must follow the instructions of the on-site staff, such as scanning the venue code, presenting the Macao Health Code, measuring body temperature and wearing masks, etc. At the same time, each venue will adopt crowd control measures to limit the number of people on site. Please understand and cooperate with our staff. For enquiries, please contact our staff during office hours by calling 28555533, or email to webmaster@dsedj.gov.mo, or visit the DSEDJ website www.dsedj.gov.mo.