$5 MILLION WORTH OF PROJECT SHIPPED TO LAU/MBAELELEA CONSTITUENCY

A total of SBD$5 million worth of projects funded under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) programme of the government were shipped to Lau/Mbaelelea Constituency by their Member of Parliament and Minister for Agriculture Honorable Augustine Auga last week Friday.

“What belongs to the people of my constituency must be given to them at all costs because this is not my money,” Hon. MP Auga expressed.

He further added that these projects are part of the government’s ongoing support through the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) for his constituency.

“Therefore, I would like to thank the Solomon Islands Government and other development partners for this huge support through MRD towards Lau/Mbaelelea and our constituencies throughout the country,” Honorable Auga said.

Some of the recipients of these projects also traveled with their materials in the vessel had also expressed their appreciation after receiving their support from the MP.

MRD Principal Rural Development Officers Kejoa Para and Agnes Bopi Tanihorara were on the ground to witness the loading of the project materials before the vessel left Honiara on Friday 16th August.

In terms of project and cost breakdown, Lau/Mbaelelea Constituency projects fall under two main sectors.

For this year the Lau/Mbaelelea Constituency focuses mainly on two main sectors – Infrastructure and Income-generating activities.

The infrastructure sector includes; housing projects of (roofing Irons, Pallets of cement, roofing nails, steel rods, ring and tie wires, Masonite etc.).

Lau/Mbaelelea constituency building materials for housing projects loaded into MV Zaraly.

Housing projects will include support for clinics, churches, and schools in various wards of Lau/Mbaelelea Constituency.

The Lau/Mbaelelea income-generating projects focus mainly on Agricultural activities (Poultry & Piggery).

Apart from having these important rural development initiatives in place at the constituency level, Lau/Mbaelea also embarked on road development of 23 Kilometer that connects West and East Mbaelela. Important types of machinery were also shipped home for this road development included; 1 loader, 1 excavator, 2 bulldozers, and 200 drums of fuel.

These projects were aligned with the LMBC Development plans and priorities for 2019-2023. Having these additional projects will further enhance the socio-economic developments of the constituency which is the key objective of the CDF programme.

A total of $ 5 million plus worth of CDF project materials was transported home in this shipment, thus, it was a milestone achievement by the LMBC office and the Ministry of Rural Development would like to commend Hon. Auga’s great leadership and commitment toward these achievements.

MRD continues to make sure that all Solomon Islanders become meaningfully participated in development activities to improve their social and economic livelihood.

CDF Programme is administered by the Ministry of Rural Development and is supported by the Solomon Islands Government (SIG) and the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) as donor.

– MRD Press