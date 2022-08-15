Submit Release
MRD MONITORING AND EVALUATION TEAM TOURS CENTRAL MAKIRA CONSTITUENCY

The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) team will tour Central Makira Constituency (CMC) starting tomorrow (Tuesday 16 August 2022).

The team of three officers will leave Honiara for the provincial headquarter to begin their 10 days M&E tour.

The team consists of an M&E officer (Team Leader), a data officer, and an MRD Communication and Public Relations officer.

The team will visit most of the 2021 projects funded under the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) and also talk to the project recipients.

The monitoring of CDF is an instrument basically to complement the M & E monitoring activity at the constituency level.

Meanwhile, M&E Team Leader for Central Makira Constituency Gabriel Manetiva thanked the Member of Parliament for CMC and his constituency office for accepting the team to tour the constituency.

He calls on the project recipients and the beneficiaries to support this activity by providing accurate information to officers who will be deployed into this respective constituency on how CDF has either contributed positively or negatively to their livelihood.

The Constituency Development Fund intends to support the delivery of socio-economic development projects within the fifty (50) constituencies in the Solomon Islands.

The main objectives of the Constituency Development Funds are:

  • To provide how the disadvantaged, remote, and inadequately served communities, groups, families, and individuals can have access to rural development funds to help them participate in revenue-generating projects,
  • To assist individuals, families, and community-based organizations to participate in socio-economic developments to help alleviate poverty within the rural areas, and
  • To help address the problem of unemployment within the constituencies by involving people in meaningful income-generating projects.

MRD is fully committed to see that all rural Solomon Islanders become meaningfully participated in development activities to improve their social and economic livelihoods.

Nestor Ghiro who is the Minister for Fisheries and Marine Resources is the current Member of Parliament for CMC.

 

– MRD Press 

