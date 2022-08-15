Scaffold Technology Market Predicted to Reach USD 5.09 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for body reconstruction procedures & tissue engineering and surge in usage of biomaterials drive the growth of the global scaffold technology market. Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, and is expected to dominate its share by 2031. Inconsistent and interrupted supply chain activities along with lack of availability of human resources are expected to impact the market growth during the Covid-19 pandemic.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global scaffold technology market generated $1.02 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.09 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 18.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, competitive landscape, and the Covid-19 pandemic impact. This report provides detailed information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and startups in devising strategies for achieving sustainable growth and gaining competitive advantage in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1.02 billion Market Size in 2031 $5.09 billion CAGR 18.0% No. of Pages in Report 254 Segments covered Product Type, Type, Application, End User, and Region. Drivers Rise in demand for body reconstruction procedures and tissue engineering Surge in usage of biomaterials Opportunities Technological advancements of scaffold technology Rise in expenditure on R&D by governments in developing countries Restrains High costs associated with implementation

Covid-19 Scenario:

Surge in research activities generated a huge demand for scaffold-based platforms for 3D cell cultures. These cell cultures are helpful in developing treatment against Covid-19 virus. This demand positively impacted the market growth during the pandemic.

Inconsistent and interrupted supply chain activities along with lack of availability of human resources are expected to impact the market growth.

Many research institutes and contract research laboratories either stalled or postponed the investments in stem cell research, cancer cell research, and regenerative medicine developments in which scaffold technology is used. This, in turn, impacted the scaffold technology market negtively.

Once the economic uncertainty reduced post-pandemic, new investments will be made and market players will utilize scaffold technology for drug discovery and other applications.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global scaffold technology market based on product type, type, application, end user, and region. The research discusses segments and sub-segments to identify the highest revenue generating and fastest growing segments for market players and startups. Market size and its estimations for each segment and its sub-segment are provided in the report to identify the steps to be adopted for achieving the growth.

Based on product type, the natural scaffold segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total share, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the synthetic scaffold segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on type, the micro-porous scaffolds segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than four-fifths of the global scaffold technology market, and is projected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the solid scaffolds segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes the segments including micro-porous scaffolds and nano-porous scaffolds.

Based on application, the cancer cell research segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, holding around one-third of the global market, and is expected to dominate in 2031. However, the regenerative medicine segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period. The research also discusses segments such as stem cell research and drug discovery.

Based on end user, the academic institutes segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global scaffold technology market, and is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue in 2031. However, the contract Research laboratories segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies segment.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding around two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to dominate by 2031. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global scaffold technology market analyzed in the research include 3D Biotek LLC, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Biotek), Bico Group, Corning Incorporated, BioVison Incorporated, PromoCell GmbH, Merck KGaA (Sigmaaldrich), Synthecon, Incorporated, Reprocell Incorporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

