Krystal Yates of EBR HR Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Credentials from SPHR and SHRM-SCP help make Krystal Yates a certified H.R. expert with a background in Human Resources and Operations. She is currently the owner of a top-rated career consulting firm that understands what candidates and small businesses are looking for -- from the inside out. That’s because prior to founding her own human resources consulting business Krystal worked as an operations manager at smaller firms, with mainline responsibility for hiring talent and keeping people engaged.

“I know the good, the bad, and the ugly. How small businesses operate. And what their special struggles are.”

Krystal also has intimate knowledge of what candidates are looking for in a career, and that benefits and salaries are just the tip of the iceberg. She will probe clients with things like: What is your passion? What really matters to you? What are your non-negotiables? She digs deeper to get to the heart of what a prospective employee wants, and why the person was not happy in their last position. She knows that many things are essential to them—better work/life balance, internal training and mobility opportunities, or the chance to work remotely (even before COVID reshaped the workplace concept).

Krystal and her team at EBR HR Experts support candidates in other ways too. For starters, they re-write candidates’ resumes to better target the career they seek. And by walking them through the interview process, right up to salary negotiation. She stresses that many of her clients are women, who for distinct cultural and personal reasons, tend not to ask for what they really deserve.

The EBR HR organization as a whole is focused on the two pillars of the job market; the candidates who are looking for work, and the organizations that are looking to hire, or get more insight into what makes their staff tick (exit interviews and cultural assessments are a couple of ways to evaluate things).

Ask Krystal how she arrived at her company name and branding, and she will tell you it’s been a long journey. but she wanted to reflect factors like person-to-person service, rising in the job market, support and guidance, and most of all results—since EBR stands for Expect Better Results. This name was chosen early on, and Krystal has been helping job seekers get better results from their quest since 2010. Krystal is such a maven, she published her first book on the subject in 2018, The Insider’s Guide to Your Dream Career. She is preparing to issue an updated edition of her book this fall.

Learn more about what makes Krystal the go-to expert for hiring and job hunting, both locally in Texas and for savvy businesspeople everywhere.

Close Up Radio will feature Krystal Yates in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday, August 17th at 12pm Eastern and with Doug Llewelyn on Wednesday, August 24th at 12pm Eastern

Listen to the shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3389

For more information about Krystal and EBR HR Consulting visit www.ebrhrexperts.com