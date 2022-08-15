Republic of the Congo National Day

On behalf of the United States, I extend my best wishes and congratulations to the government and people of the Republic of the Congo on the 62nd anniversary of your independence.

The United States commends the Republic of the Congo’s leadership in addressing the climate crisis and in its commitment to environmental protection. We look forward to our continued partnership in safeguarding the Congo Basin for the benefit of the Republic of the Congo, the African continent, and all humanity. The United States remains ready to support the Republic of the Congo in its continued efforts to foster trade and regional peace, improve maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea, promote a more open business environment, and improve governance.

We wish the Republic of the Congo a peaceful and prosperous future, and we look forward to strengthening our already robust partnership.