Salem Baptist Church to partner with the Bobby Byars Foundation for Community Safety Day Aug. 20

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, USA, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salem Baptist Church will partner with the Bobby Byars Foundation Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to host a Community Safety Day event in the church parking lot.

Community Safety Day will provide 500 families with emergency kits that can be used both inside and outside of their homes. The event will share critical resources and information to assist community members in the prevention of safety incidents should one occur.

“Community Safety Day is an innovative event designed to increase the awareness of human health, children’s safety, home safety measures and road and environmental safety,” said Founder and President of the Bobby Byars Foundation, Sheila Byars Fields. “When you consider that at least 19% of North Omaha properties are at risk for wildfires that could cut off access to the utilities, emergency services and evacuation routes, then also consider that 40% of families spend their income on rent, food and utilities, that leaves a limited amount of resources available for safety prevention. This event seeks to fill that gap.”

The Bobby Byars Foundation is a 501(C)(3) charitable organization who devotes their work to programs and activities for underserved communities. The organization’s mission is to enhance the lives of others through creativity. After the death of Fields’ father and other close family members, resulting from the top avoidable causes of death. Fields set out to educate families across North Omaha in the prevention of avoidable safety issues in the home and outside in the neighborhood.

The event is a continuation of Salem’s 100-year Anniversary Celebration.

“Educating our community with simple tips and precautionary measures to help keep our homes and communities safe is integral,” said Senior Pastor, Rev. Dr. Selwyn Q. Bachus.

Event sponsors include Metropolitan Utilities District, Omaha Public Power District, Union Pacific Railroad, United Healthcare, CáMora, Hayes and Associates and the Bobby Byars Foundation. The event will feature water cleaning, lineman electrical wiring and skin cleaning demonstrations. Event sponsors will host tables and have free gift bags to pass out to attendees. Community members attending this event will be provided with the resources to be proactive if ever a safety event should occur.

For more information about the Community Safety Day, contact Min. Brandon Whitaker, youth adult pastor at (734) 644-2855.

About the Salem Baptist Church

Led by Rev. Dr. Selwyn Q. Bachus, the Salem Baptist Church is transforming lives by Exalting the Savior, Evangelizing the Lost, Equipping the Saints and Expanding the Kingdom of God. Located at 3131 Lake Street in Omaha, Salem is home to the largest African American church population in the State of Nebraska. The church was founded in 1922 and has played important roles in the history of African Americans in Omaha, and in the city's religious community. Church leadership has impacted the city in a variety of ways. Long-time Pastor Rev. J.C. Wade was recognized in the Congressional Record in 2000.

About the Bobby Byars

The Bobby Byars Foundation is a 501C3 grassroots organization whose mission is to enhance the lives of individuals through creative programs that supply financial support. The foundation focuses on improving physical and mental health, increasing academic success, and equipping and empowering people for safe and productive lives. The Bobby Byars Foundation has supplied over $40,000 in scholarships, as well as supplying aid to families in need.