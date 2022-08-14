When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: August 14, 2022

Fifth Season announced today that it is issuing a voluntary recall for a limited amount of its branded Crunchy Sesame Salad Kits due to the possible inclusion of an ingredient not listed on the product label. The Salad kit may contain a dressing packet that contains milk and egg, which is not declared on the label.

Consumers with allergies or sensitivities to milk, or eggs should discard the product. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity milk or eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Brand: Fifth Season

Item: Crunchy Sesame Salad Kit

Best By Date: 16-AUG-2022 1

15-AUG-2022 0

UPC Code: 52070008147

To date, Fifth Season is not aware of any reports or complaints from consumers regarding this product. The products were shipped to OH, MI and NY between August 4th, 2022 and august 12th, 2022.

Fifth Season takes the safety and integrity of the products it distributes very seriously and regrets any inconvenience and concern this recall may cause. The issue was discovered in routine quality control protocols and the company is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Customers who have further questions about the recall may contact Rich Mosgrove or Hatie Gondoza by phone at 412-899-2268, Monday through Friday 8:00 AM-5:00 PM.