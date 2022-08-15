Five Sigma Launches Policy and Payment APIs to Improve Insurers’ Business Agility and Time to Market
The new set of REST APIs will allow for simple integration with third-party policy and payments solutions.NEW YORK, NY, U.S., August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Five Sigma, an emerging leader in cloud-native insurance Claims Management Solutions (CMS), today announced the launch of a new set of REST APIs. With this new release, customers can now automate workflows via these APIs to allow connectivity to any policy or payment system.
APIs are one of the most important ingredients for building modern, open and flexible SaaS applications and have been key to Five Sigma’s mission to simplify claims processing. The new APIs create a seamless integration experience for insurers with core insurance platforms to better support their policyholders and resolve claims faster:
(1) Policy API – Enables you to connect between your Policy Management System and Five Sigma’s Claims Management Solution (CMS) to automatically import policy information relevant to the claim (currently available for auto lines of business).
(2) Payment API – Allows any third-party payment system to connect to Five Sigma's CMS and retrieve/push feedback data to the system.
“API access furthers our vision of allowing businesses to make better data-driven decisions at every level,” said Oded Barak, Five Sigma Co-founder and CEO. ”Not only can our customers now connect and share valuable claims data with other business systems, they can now build powerful workflows that will greatly improve the efficiency of their claims operations.”
To learn more about Five Sigma’s Claims Management Solutions, please visit https://www.fivesigmalabs.com
About Five Sigma
Five Sigma is a cloud-native, data-driven Claims Management Solution (CMS) with embedded AI/ML capabilities to allow simple and smart claims processing for the insurance industry. Five Sigma simplifies claims management by adding automated claims processing workflows, using data modeling and AI to provide smart recommendations, improving adjusters’ decision-making processes and reducing errors. Leading insurance carriers, insurtechs, TPAs and self-insured companies use Five Sigma’s CMS to modernize their claims operations, reduce claims leakage, enhance compliance, and improve their customers’ experience. For more information, visit: https://www.fivesigmalabs.com
