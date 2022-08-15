Submit Release
BROADWAY STAR TONY VINCENT AND OTHER SHOWBIZ VETERANS TEAM UP WITH WVU PARKERSBURG SEPT. 9TH AND 10TH

From left; Tony Vincent, Jennifer Mcgill, Bernard Porter.

WVU Parkersburg

FREE MASTER CLASS ON HOW TO LAUNCH A SUCCESSFUL ENTERTAINMENT CAREER

Energetic...Tony Vincent is commanding and animated.”
— Jeff Maisey, Veer Magazine
PARKERSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tony Vincent, Broadway and London’s West End star of “Jesus Christ Superstar”, “Green Day’s American Idiot”, “Rent”, “Queen’s We Will Rock You” and a finalist on NBC TV’s “The Voice” will host a two-day master class alongside other leading entertainment industry veterans September th and 10th on the campus of WVU Parkersburg, 414 Market Street Parkersburg, WV. Tickets are free, but you must register in advance at wvup.edu/tony-vincent.

Anyone, especially those from West Virginia and Ohio who have considered a career in entertainment but weren’t sure how to begin, is encouraged to attend. Local and regional theatre groups, singers, musicians, actors and other creatives as well as parents and grandparents of students who dream of a career in the arts are highly encouraged to take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to receive real, practical advice and insight from working professionals in the business.

Attendees will receive actionable advice, counsel and mentorship and have the opportunity to perform for and receive a critique from Vincent and other entertainment executives. Joining Vincent at WVU-P are Bernard Porter, CEO of PCG Universal (who helped launch the career of country superstar Jason Aldean among others) and Jennifer McGill (a successful Contemporary Christian vocalist, talent coach and former Mickey Mouse Club Mouseketeer alongside Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Ryan Gosling).

The master class will include interactive presentations on the evolution of the music business, elements of a great live show, performance coaching, artist identity and branding, songwriting and production, distribution, streaming, social media, physical and digital marketing and much more.

The master class with Vincent and PCG, is sponsored by the Arts Collaborative of the MOV, the Ross Foundation and the Parkersburg Actors Guild.

For more information, or to interview Broadway star Tony Vincent, Bernard Porter or Jennifer McGill, contact Allen Media Strategies Burke Allen at burke@allenmediastrategies.com or call (703) 589-8960.

