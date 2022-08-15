Dianña Releases Music Video for her new TOP 30 BILLBOARD hit "Hands"
Dianña is now the #1 ranked artist on the Mediabase Adult Contemporary Independent chart.
To join the Goo Goo Dolls, Pink, and The Weekend as a new entrant into Billboards TOP 30 Adult Contemporary chart is like a dream come true.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As rising artist Dianña's new hit "Hands" climbs into the Billboard TOP 30 Adult Contemporary chart, she has released a new version of the song today on YouTube. The Official Music Video is an acoustic version of "Hands" featuring both acoustic and Latin guitars to back Dianña's smooth yet powerful vocals. The mellow, uplifting tone of "Hands" lends itself perfectly to this melodically pleasing acoustic spinoff of her hit song.
— Dianña
Hands is somewhat of a throwback story-telling song, but with a twist. Says Dianña, “When I look at someone’s hands I can often see the life they have lived like a storybook written in their hands.”
Dianña also hit the charts in 2021 with a novelty song, “Calm Down Karen,” which was played more than 50 million times on TikTok and led to a remix that peaked at #48 on the BDS/Billboard Top 40 Pop Indicator chart.
Dianña (dee-ON-ya) found her true calling as a country singer/songwriter after having written, recorded, and performed with many well-known R&B, rap, rock, pop, gospel, alternative, and country artists from Snoop Dogg to Amy Grant. Her debut country single, “Andale Yeehaw,” was released in late 2018.
See and hear Hands Acoustic Version on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mRHzg32GKjc
Check out “Hands” on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3vtgYwn
Connect with Dianña on all her social media and streaming platforms via her Linktr.ee: https://linktr.ee/diannacountry
Jennifer Lyneis
Ue3 Promotions
+1 818-201-7313
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
Dianña - Hands Acoustic Version - Official Music Video