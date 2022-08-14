CENTRAL HONIARA CONSTITUENCY HELP GIVES ‘SSEC HEAD OFFICE’ A FACELIFT

The South Seas Evangelical Church (SSEC) in Central Honiara got a facelift after the Central Honiara Constituency (CHC) office supported the much-needed maintenance and renovation work to its ‘Head Office’ building recently.

This is part of an ongoing commitment and support of CHC office for churches within the constituency.

“As part of the CHC office ongoing support for churches within the constituency, we decided to assist the church (SSEC) by funding the replacement of the old and rusted roofing sheets and exterior paint work to give the office building its much-needed facelift,” Constituency Development Officer (CDO) Keyon Ronia said.

Carpentry workers were also provided by CHC office.

Mr. Ronia said there was no major repair works done on this important building since it was constructed in the late 60s and early 70s and with its close proximity to the sea and exposure to the elements over time led to the much-needed urgent repair and renovation work provided by CHC office.

“The worn-out exterior paint and the rust and corrosion of the roofing with leakage everywhere almost made the building unusable during rainy season. This has caused a lot of inconvenience for SSEC staff serving the church organization.”

Previous look of the SSEC head office.

CDO Ronia added that his office (CHC) is pleased to assist churches because churches played an important role in the spiritual and social development of our country, Solomon Islands.

Receiving the assistance was the head of SSEC Reverend Bishop Eric Maefonea.

Rev Maefonea expressed his utmost gratitude to CHC office under the leadership of Member of Parliament (MP) for Central Honiara, Honourable Alfred Efona and his team for recognizing the need of the church and stepping in with the much-needed assistance.

Rev Maefonea together with his vice bishop and staff of the SSEC head office also acknowledged Hon. Efona, MP and his constituency officials for seeing the important role our churches played in the spiritual and social development of our country.

“It is our responsibility to look after our churches and if we are to lead, then we must serve,” Hon. Efona gently said with regards to the assistance.

The maintenance work was supervised by the CHC office and made possible through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) programme of the government administered by the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD).

CHC is committed to its mandated responsibility and that is to serve its people.

Current MP for CHC is Alfred Efona.

Carpentry workers doing replacement of the roof.

A facelift to the SSEC head office.

Painting of the building exterior.

Hon. Alfred Efona, MP visits construction workers on site to see the progress.

Painting of the building exterior.

– MRD Press