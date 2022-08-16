Lilith Vala Xara releases new short film on the poetry of Thelemic personality Charles Stansfeld Jones.
All are but shadows, they pass and are done, but there is that which remains ?”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lilith Vala Xara and LAShTAL Publishing LLP announce the publication of the short film Hymns to the Star Goddess
— Charles Stansfeld Jones
This lovely 4k short film focuses on an audiovisual experience bringing one through the poetry to noted Thelemite Charles Stansfeld Jones.
The movie is currently free to watch on YouTube before it is published commercially.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQn-FLehyeA&t=485s
In addition to Lilith herself, a large group of talent was assembled for this project.
Hymns to the Star Goddess