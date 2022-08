Hymns to the Star Goddess: Fr. Achad

Lilith Vala Xara releases new short film on the poetry of Thelemic personality Charles Stansfeld Jones. Crisp 4k visuals and lovely music and strong impact.

All are but shadows, they pass and are done, but there is that which remains ?” — Charles Stansfeld Jones

Lilith Vala Xara and LAShTAL Publishing LLP announce the publication of the short film Hymns to the Star Goddess. This lovely 4k short film focuses on an audiovisual experience bringing one through the poetry to noted Thelemite Charles Stansfeld Jones. The movie is currently free to watch on YouTube before it is published commercially. In addition to Lilith herself, a large group of talent was assembled for this project.

