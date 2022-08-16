Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,265 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,198 in the last 365 days.

Lilith Vala Xara releases new short film on the poetry of Thelemic personality Charles Stansfeld Jones.

Hymns to the Star Goddess: Fr. Achad

Hymns to the Star Goddess: Fr. Achad

Lilith Vala Xara releases new short film on the poetry of Thelemic personality Charles Stansfeld Jones. Crisp 4k visuals and lovely music and strong impact.

All are but shadows, they pass and are done, but there is that which remains ?”
— Charles Stansfeld Jones
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lilith Vala Xara and LAShTAL Publishing LLP announce the publication of the short film Hymns to the Star Goddess

This lovely 4k short film focuses on an audiovisual experience bringing one through the poetry to noted Thelemite Charles Stansfeld Jones.

The movie is currently free to watch on YouTube before it is published commercially.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQn-FLehyeA&t=485s

In addition to Lilith herself, a large group of talent was assembled for this project.

Media Contact

LAshTAL Publishing LLP
702-964-3377
lvx@dream.am
imdb.me/LVX

You can also directly contact Lilith on her discord server at: http://discord.gg/thelema

Lilith Vala Xara
Lilith Xara LLP
+1 7029643377
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Hymns to the Star Goddess

You just read:

Lilith Vala Xara releases new short film on the poetry of Thelemic personality Charles Stansfeld Jones.

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.