Branding Company Makes Big Investment In New Environmentally Friendly Balloons
Brand Republic is investing heavily in promotional balloons made from natural products such as latex. They believe this will help the environment and users.
When exposed to sunlight, the degradation process increases; however, micro-organisms will attack the rubber, even in dark locations. ”MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brand Republic is pleased to announce an increased level of investment in the production of new environmentally friendly balloons. The business is aware that their clients use printed balloons for a wide range of purposes including events and functions. However, they also understand that balloons are not typically safe for the environment with billions of balloons used annually.
— Kim Brooker
Now the business is aiming to disrupt the market by investing heavily in manufacturing balloons made from natural materials like latex.
Latex is a biodegradable, natural substance that does break down in both sunlight and water. When exposed to sunlight, the degradation process increases; however, micro-organisms will attack the rubber, even in dark locations.
According to Brand Republic, typically once they have burst or deflated, balloons can stay in the environment for decades and will often end up in waterways. This is not the case with the new environmentally friendly balloons the business is investing in.
The new balloons are also inexpensive and provide health benefits. Brand Republic claims that many typical balloons sold on the market are dangerous for people’s health because they are often made of low quality materials that can contain toxic chemicals. The business wants to ensure that their balloon products help set a new health standard.
Brand Republic believes that customers and clients are far more aware when selecting products that are less harmful to the environment and their health. They want to ensure that they are offering the best choice on the market.
About Brand Republic
Brand Republic is a manufacturer and supplier of premium, high quality promotional products in the Australian Market. A leading supplier for promotional products, the business provides a wide range of different merchandise including apparel and clothing, bags, pens, mugs and balloons to name just a few.
The business helps companies set up robust marketing strategies with unique high quality promotional products that their clients will love. They aim to create striking, captivating items that leave a lasting impression on every customer.
Brand Republic is constantly looking for ways to ensure that they improve their services for every client. They believe that a focus on environmentally friendly products such as latex balloons will help businesses send the right message to their clients, enforcing their eco-credentials.
More information about Brand Republic and the products they offer can be found on their business website. Alternatively, a representative for the company can be contacted directly using the information provided below.
Kim Brooker
Brand Republic
+61 1300 753 675
email us here