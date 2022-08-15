Harley Street Healthcare Group and SELC College partner to address the skill shortage in the healthcare sector in Canada
Harley Street Healthcare Group and SELC College partner to address the skill shortage in the healthcare sector in Canada.OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Harley Street Healthcare Group Canada (HSHG ) in partnership with SELC College, Vancouver is planning to launch certified specialists courses and programs in healthcare and wellness related fields to fill the existing skills gap in the country. The partnership will focus on delivering high quality courses and programs in burnout, PTSD, mindfulness, healthcare cybersecurity, Healthcare leadership programs, certificate programs in integrated medicine, before operational stress (BOS) assessment, corporate training among others. These programs and courses will be delivered using a hybrid model ( digital learning + in person classroom learning ).
HSHG Canada and SELC College in partnership with Orion plans to have centres across Canada including of Ottawa, Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary among others.
According to 2021 Talent Shortage Survey, 48% of Canadian employers report difficulty filling jobs, the highest number in at least 10 years. Canadians have been falling behind when it comes to adopting digital skills as well as other specialised skills, leaving its work force ill-prepared to meet the needs of an increasingly complex economy. Now, organizations like Harley Street Healthcare Group CANADA are partnering with educational institutions to offer new alternatives to traditional degree programs to plug the skills gap.
There is no existing resource that could serve as a go to resource for the working population struggling to cope with anxiety and exhaustion, which is at an all-time high.”Across Canada organisations are struggling with retention of workforce because of high burnout. For example, within health and patient care, 66 per cent of nurses and 61 per cent of mental health workers report burnout.
Burnout is officially recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) as "A syndrome conceptualized as resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed.”
The aim of HSHG CANADA and SELC college partnership is to develop specialists resource, in the form of tailored made certified programs and courses giving people essential skills and training to meet the new challenges facing the society. These programs and courses have been developed by leading global experts with decades of experience in their respective field, delivered through a state-of-the-art EdTech platform with great emphasis on flexible life-long learning on the go that is also quite affordable, giving people the right value add skills set to meet the demands of today and tomorrow.
Harley Street Healthcare Canada, is part of the Harley Street Healthcare Group (London) PLC, London. A diverse and consolidated healthcare group based in the heart of the city of London. The company started its journey over 33+ years ago as Harley Street Healthcare clinic serving over 10,000 + premier clients from across the globe, supported by over 30+ world class clinical consultants. For more information, visit the Harley Street Healthcare Canada website: harleystreetgroup.ca
SELC College was founded in 1985 in the city of Sydney, Australia, and in 2012 opened a campus for SELC Vancouver, Canada. SELC Vancouver, located in the heart of the city has gone on to become a respected and established college for vocational career and language training in Vancouver. For more information on SELC College, visit https://selcedu.com/about-us/
